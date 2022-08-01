Watch Bengals kicker Evan McPherson hit a RIDICULOUS 65-yard field goal in preseason training camp

The man they call “Money Mac” in southern Ohio isn’t resting on his laurels earned during the Cincinnati Bengals’ magical run to the Super Bowl.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson helped the team finish Saturday practice in style by hitting a 65-yard field goal through the uprights.

Nearly 30,000 fans gathered at Paul Brown Stadium to watch the magic happen as the ball went over the bar a few yards.

“We definitely planned it to… show the fans in attendance that it’s really possible,” McPherson told reporters.

“On such a nice, warm day, the ball compresses really well, and I just hit that ball really well.”

Those warm conditions aren’t all that common in football season, especially when you consider that Cincinnati plays in an open stadium.

If that kick attempt were to take place in an actual match, it would become the second longest in the history of the competition.

McPherson would fall just three feet short of Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who netted a 66 yard field goal last season to win a game at Detroit’s Ford Field.

When asked if making something longer was possible, a confident McPherson replied, “I mean, I think we showed it today.

“If the situations were at the end of the half or the end of a game, I think we feel comfortable from 68, around there. Inside it’s more 65-66.’

Evan McPherson wants to carry over the momentum of his record-breaking rookie season

The ex-Florida Gator had a rookie season to remember, one that could go down in history as the best first season a kicker has ever had.

He hit 84 percent of field goals during the regular season, including a career 58-yarder.

McPherson also went 46 out of 48 on extra point attempts, to score a total of 130 points in the regular season.

McPherson’s winning kick in the AFC Championship sent Cincy to the Super Bowl

However, it was in the postseason that McPherson shone his best—perfect for field goals and extra points in four games, including Super Bowl LVI.

The 14 field goals he scored in the postseason equaled the record for most made in the playoffs, initially set in 2006 by then-Colts kicker Adam Vinateri.

Two of those field goals pushed the Bengals deeper into the playoffs.

First, in the AFC Divisional round against the Tennessee Titans, his 52-yard field goal as time went on won the game for the Bengals 19-16.

Then, in the overtime of the AFC Championship game, McPherson’s 31-yard chipshot was enough to advance to the Super Bowl.

That kick also won the Bengals their first conference championship since 1988.