Watch: Babymonster releases ‘Clik Clak’ music video ahead of debut album

October 30 (UPI) — South Korean girl group Babymonster is preparing for the release of their debut album.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song “Clik Clak” on Tuesday.

The “Clik Clak” video was filmed in black and white and shows the members of Babymonster performing the song with a confident vibe.

“Clik Clak” appears on Babymonster’s upcoming album, Drip. The album is scheduled for release on Thursday.

Drip also characteristics the songs “Drip”, “Love, Maybe”, “Billionaire”, “Love in My Heart”, “Woke Up in Tokyo (Ruka & Asa)”, “Forever” and “Batter Up (Remix)”.

Drip will mark Babymonster’s first full-length album and the group’s first release from the EP babymons7er in April.

Babymonster consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita. The group made their debut in 2023.