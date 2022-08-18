Watch Andrew Tate get KNOCKED OUT in video which will delight Jake Paul

<!–

Footage has surfaced of controversial internet star Andrew Tate being brutally knocked out in a kickboxing match, which is sure to please potential future rival Jake Paul.

The 35-year-old, who grew up in Luton, Bedfordshire, has been accused of spreading misogynistic content about ‘rape culture’ to a young audience of just 13 on the social media platform TikTok.

But before his life as an internet personality, the self-proclaimed billionaire Tate – believed to be worth £24 million (AUD$41.7 million) – was a professional kickboxer and had a strong record.

However, in 2012, he fell short in his bid to become the best 85kg kickboxer in the world when he reached the finals of a tournament called Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators.

The 35-year-old took on Franci Grajs and was pushed into the ropes by a flurry of punches before receiving a cracking knee to the head, leaving Tate asleep on the canvas.

Tate, nicknamed “Cobra,” claims this was the only time he was knocked out during his 87-fight career.

“I was struck by the cold once,” Tate said on The Fellas podcast.

“Only once in 87 fights, which is good for a career. I wouldn’t say it hurts. You don’t remember much anymore, it’s like a dream. You’re furious after that.’

Tate’s meteoric rise has linked him to a fight against fellow internet star Jake Paul, who has made strides in the sport of boxing over the past two years.

Paul, who promotes boxer Amanda Serrano, has spoken out against Tate’s misogynistic views. The 35-year-old once starred in Big Brother, but was kicked out after a video surfaced of him hitting a woman. Tate claims the exchange was consensual.

“Andrews Tate’s fans are all virgins and they look to him to try to fuck. But they get spat on and hit by a girl, that’s what’s going to happen,” Paul told his brother Logan on the Impaulsive podcast.

Logan is also linked with a fight against Tate, but Jake warned the controversial internet star.

“Andrew, if my brother doesn’t cheat you, I will and it must go down,” added Paul

“I don’t think he’s going to get in the ring with either of us. I think it’s too much of a risk for him because he’s an “alpha male,” right?

‘That’s his whole business. And if he loses – he’ll lose to one of us he’s fighting – his whole schtick and all the women will say, ‘Yes!’ and his whole schtick goes out the window.”