Watch 14 minutes of new details on Pokémon Violet and Scarlet

Right now there isn’t much information Nintendo can share Pokemon Scarlet and purple instead of giving us the game already, but it’s definitely going to try. Today, Nintendo released a honking huge 14-minute trailer, squeezing out the final juicy details ahead of the game’s launch on November 18.

The informative trailer reminded us of the Paldea region and Terastallization’s unique phenomena that allow you to crystallize your Pokemon, boost its abilities, and potentially change its type. We also got a glimpse of the new ‘Let’s Go’ command where a trainer sends his Pokémon into the field to fight other ‘mon’ in real time. New in Scarlet and purple is the ability to create TMs made from materials dropped by a defeated or captured Pokémon. Having time with your Pokemon is important, and the trailer showed all kinds of activities you can do if you don’t force living beings to fight for pleasure. You can play with your Pokemon, give them a bath or make delicious looking sandwiches that improve Pokemon skills.