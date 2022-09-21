Wasps move to reassure players and staff that the club are NOT going bust

<!–

Wasps last night frantically tried to reassure stunned, worried players and staff that the club is not about to go bust after announcing their intention to go into administration.

At a time of financial turmoil in the English game, the Coventry-based club were forced to take drastic measures to stave off the threat of a winding-up order from HMRC.

Wasps have struggled to secure the investment needed to late repay £35m of debt from a bond scheme used to help fund their move to the West Midlands from London in 2014.

If Wasps were to go into administration, with the current season underway, the penalty would be relegation from the Premier League when the 2022-23 campaign ends.

The news that they had given notice to take this last resort option spread shock and panic among staff, with sources confirming that members of the playing squad and management team were caught off guard by the alarming development.

However, a message – seen by Sportsmail – was later sent out to staff in an attempt to ease their concerns.

It read: ‘This morning HMRC took a decision to give their intention to issue a winding-up order against the club for outstanding monies owed.

‘Because of this, the board has decided to write a notice of intention to appoint an administrator (NOI).

‘This is not the same as going into administration, but it is a method by which the club and the company can continue to trade while it finalizes its negotiations in respect of the refinancing package that the board has been working on.

“It is obviously a worrying time for everyone involved, but at this stage there are no changes to day-to-day operations and we have been advised that there is no reason why wages due next week will not be must be paid out as expected.

‘What this process will do is protect the company in the short term to allow it to complete the refinancing process.

‘We have arranged for our restructuring partner, FRP, together with board members to be personally available at the training ground tomorrow to answer any questions directly.’

There are probably many questions. Earlier this month, Wasps released a statement claiming the club had ‘received an offer which would see the bonds repaid in full once this refinancing was completed’.

It suggested talks with the lender were at “an advanced stage” but there has been no definitive breakthrough.