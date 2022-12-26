Washington State’s 4th Power Substation Vandalized

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A fourth electrical substation was vandalized on Christmas Day in Washington state, leaving homes in Kapowsin and Graham temporarily without power, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, more than 10,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power across the region, KOMO-TV reported.

The suspects broke into a fenced area and vandalized equipment, starting a fire, authorities said. The fire was extinguished and power was later restored, but there are no suspects in custody, authorities said.

The attacks come as federal officials warn that the US power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and after a major blackout in North Carolina earlier this month that took days to repair.

The first substation was vandalized around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a second substation, according to Tacoma Public Utilities. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility restored power to all but 2,700 customers, whose power was estimated to be restored around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, just before noon, Puget Sound Energy reported that vandalism that had occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday caused a power outage at one of its substations. The nearly 7,700 customers who lost power got it back by 5 am, Puget Sound spokesman Andrew Padula said. The company is investigating, along with authorities, and declined to comment further, according to Padula.

In all four cases, the sheriff’s office says someone forced their way into the fenced-in area surrounding the substations and damaged equipment to cause a power outage.

Power plants have been attacked in Washington and Oregon in the past month.

Portland General Electric, the Bonneville Power Administration, the Cowlitz County Public Service District and Puget Sound Energy confirmed six separate attacks on electrical substations in Washington and Oregon in the preceding weeks, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting and KUOW-FM in Seattle. .