Washington Post abruptly fires political editor after Trump’s election victory

The Washington Post has abruptly fired its longtime politics editor following Donald Trump’s re-election.

Veteran journalist Dan Eggen said he was “crushed” when he was informed of his “removal” from the role, according to an email he sent and received from Hollywood Reporter.

Eggen had worked at the famed publication since 1977 and was appointed as the publication’s Senior Politics Editor in 2022, having served as White House editor, campaign editor and Washington editor in the years leading up to his prestigious appointment.

“I had a hard time writing this post because it has a charm element that isn’t particularly appealing,” the email said.

‘But who cares: I was told on Monday that I will be removed as editor-in-chief of politics at the end of this year. I will leave it to others to explain why,” the email continued.

It was not clear whether Eggen will remain with the publication. The Washington Post has not yet responded to reports of his departure from the position.

The shock resignation comes amid a period of internal turmoil at the renowned newspaper, which, despite its reputation for hard-hitting reporting, has faced increasing criticism for its coverage of Trump’s campaign and presidency.

Employees at the traditionally left-wing publication, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, were devastated by its owner’s decision not to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris just weeks before the election.

Dan Eggen, former senior political editor of the Washington Post, was fired abruptly and without cause, just days after Donald Trump’s re-election.

Eggen has worked for the famed publication since 1977 and was appointed as the publication’s Senior Politics Editor in 2022, after serving as White House editor, campaign editor and Washington editor in the years leading up to his prestigious appointment.

The shocking decision led to the resignation of several veteran staffers, including two columnists and several editorial staff writers who resigned in protest.

The newspaper also recorded a loss of about 10 percent of its total subscriber base, which equates to more than 250,000 readers.

In the weeks following Trump’s landslide election victory, the publication’s political views appear to be shifting dramatically, as Bezos defended the move in an op-ed last month.

The billionaire’s October op-ed claimed that endorsements can create a “perception of bias” and that he felt the newspaper was “failing” in its mission to be a trusted news source.

The 60-year-old businessman also reportedly said he wants to hire more conservative opinion writers.

The Washington Post – which became best known for its coverage of the 1970s Watergate scandal – previously faced accusations of liberal bias.

The traditionally left-wing publication, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (pictured), was devastated by its decision not to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris just weeks before the election.

The Washington Post – which became best known for its coverage of the 1970s Watergate scandal – previously faced accusations of liberal bias.

Earlier this year, the Trump campaign alleged to the Federal Election Commission that the highly regarded publication made illegal contributions to Harris’ campaign after reports that the company paid to boost stories critical of the president-elect. Pictured: President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center

Earlier this year, the Trump campaign alleged to the Federal Election Commission that the highly regarded publication made illegal contributions to Harris’ campaign after reports that the company paid to boost stories critical of the president-elect.

The esteemed newspaper also recently announced a killer return-to-office mandate, as the company plans to scrap its hybrid work schedule and tell employees it will accept the resignation of any employee who refuses to go to work five days a week return to the office.

It is unclear why this policy has been reintroduced, but the company expects all managers to be back in the office full-time from February 3. New York Post reported.