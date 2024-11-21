Washington Post columnist sparks backlash with ‘deranged’ rant claiming Trump’s cabinet picks ‘want to kill your kids’

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was universally mocked after she claimed that Democrats should tell Donald Trump’s voters that Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks “want to kill your children.”

Rubin, 62, was a conservative commentator at Jeff Bezos’ newspaper until Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party.

She now largely advocates for Democrats and gave shocking advice to liberals on her podcast “Jen Rubin’s Green Room” after Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris.

“You have to get it down to the heart of the matter and you have to be succinct,” she said in discussing how Democrats can get their message across to voters with little information.

Then she asked: What do I mean by spicy? How about this: Republicans want to kill your children. It’s true.’

Rubin cited Trump Cabinet picks such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has made disputed claims in the past, for the job of secretary of Health and Human Services.

She also complained about the Conservatives’ pro-gun agenda.

“If you’re going to oppose vaccinations, if you’re going to stop groundbreaking medical research, if you’re going to allow minors and all kinds of people to get semi-automatic weapons – which they use to shoot up schools – well then, you’re responsible for the health and death of children,” she said.

Conservatives on social media immediately met her with an equally pithy response.

“Jen Rubin hides under secure positions while she tells her audience, ‘Republicans want to kill your kids.’ No. It’s the Democrats who are dying on the abortion hill, and abortion kills. In 2023 alone, abortion will have killed more than ONE MILLION UNBORN BABIES,” wrote one conservative.

Citizen Free Press wrote, “Jen Rubin is a garbage man. She is one of the five most annoying Democrat boots in the mainstream media.”

Tik Tok’s Libs added: ‘Democrats: We need to tone down the rhetoric! How did politics become so divided? Jen Rubin: The Democrats’ message should be that Republicans want to kill your children.’

“Jen Rubin, a deranged, elderly left-wing hag who has claimed to be a conservative for years… now claims that Republicans want to ‘kill your children.’ This is how pathetic the media is becoming,” Tim Young wrote.

Rubin signed an opinion piece on behalf of several Washington Post columnists who were outraged by the newspaper’s refusal to endorse Kamala Harris.

She has also called for a boycott of MSNBC, a network on which she often appears, in response to the hosts of Morning Joe’s secret meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

The boss of the Washington Post has hit back at claims that it was Jeff Bezos who thwarted the paper’s support for Kamala Harris.

The company, owned by the billionaire Amazon founder, has announced it will not support either presidential candidate.

A Harris endorsement had been drafted and reviewed by Bezos, according to David Shipley, the paper’s editor, but it was not enriched until 11 days before the election.

According to the newspaper, at least one editor has resigned CNNwhich also reports that thousands of readers have canceled their subscriptions.

However, publisher Will Lewis rejected the claim that Bezos was involved in the endorsement decision.