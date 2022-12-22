Washington mom slams woke school therapist for 'socially transitioning' her 10-year-old daughter

A Washington mom has berated a school therapist for “socially changing” her 10-year-old daughter — claiming teachers made her use boys’ toilets and a fake name without parental consent.

Jennifer, 47, who omitted her last name, claims she was caught at her daughter’s Washington state school trying to “secretly hand her over” before she and her husband took her out of college and homeschooled her. started.

She said her baby daughter was influenced to become transgender on an online children’s drawing forum.

Some schools in the United States have affirmed the “breakdown of the gender binary” by supporting gender pronoun experimentation and “gender dysphoria” with claims that it occurs without parental consent.

Speak against Substack writer, Wesley Yang, revealed to Jennifer that the school began the process by using a “made-up name” and “various pronouns” to identify her daughter who was born female at birth.

“I was aware that she was toying with these identities before the school year started. What I wasn’t aware of is that there were adults who supported it,” Jennifer said in the November interview.

“I thought these were the kids, playing with this identity exploration. I thought it was something they were just playing around with. I didn’t take it seriously.’

Jennifer, who works with Partners for Ethical Care, a group that believes “no child is born in the wrong body,” said her daughter stopped using the girls’ bathroom and she had regular appointments with a school-contracted therapist.

“I felt like this therapist was not working with me. I felt like she was working against me,’ Jennifer said.

“I felt like she portrayed me and her father as our child’s enemy. She was the savior who would come in and save our daughter from us, or help us, you know, come to her or whatever.”

During these meetings, the therapist allegedly uses biologically inaccurate pronouns in reference to the little girl and the egg about the child’s temporary identity crisis.

One teacher even suggested that Jennifer’s little girl be put in a boys’ cabin at the camp.

For the most part, the school would have chosen not to keep Jennifer’s family informed.

Jennifer, who lives in Washington state, said the region has banned “conversion therapy” and “allows children to dictate the terms of their own care” without parental consent.

As of January 1, 2022, the Gender Affirming Treatment Act in Washington state legally covers sex reassignment surgery for insurance purposes under Medicaid.

The same law scraps “parental consent” for sex reassignment surgery on teens in Washington state.

“Parents won’t even know. They can do things like this without the parents knowing. The insurance will have to pay for it, or the parents will get a bill from the insurance with no explanation of the benefits,” she said of hormonal treatments.

That’s how it works in our state. Unless a child gives permission. But if a child wants to do these things without parental consent, they can.”

Jennifer said her daughter had been involved in an online art class where kids had “all kinds of” online relationships.

Her concerns started when she saw that children were also talking about “cutting” and suicide.

“She learned that stuff online. It was a surprise to me when I got that call from the therapist. But of course I was worried, so I gave her permission to see that therapist,” she said.

“Supporting a delusion is not good for a child, especially if they really have mental health problems.

“You’re not paying attention to the real problems when you tell them this is the answer, that this will solve all their problems and we know from the detransitioners that this is clearly not the case.”

Jennifer’s daughter again identifies as female.

“It took a little over a year, so about as much time as it took her to get into it,” she said.

“I think we were really lucky that she did this so young, because we still had a lot of influence on her.

“I’m lucky because I can teach her at home. We have the resources to do that, there are a lot of parents who can’t, they’re stuck with public schools and what they’re doing is wrong.”

The 47-year-old has said her experience has fueled her passion for raising awareness and supporting other families going through something similar.

“Partners for ethical care, we support efforts and we do things to raise awareness about what’s happening with ‘gender medicine,'” she said.

“I want to put that in quotes, ‘gender medicine’, because I don’t really think of it as medicine.

‘Social transition too, because social transition is not innocent.’

Educators have been accused of ‘confusing children on sex and identity’ The bladder with some battles extending into court to continue to facilitate students transition without telling their parents.