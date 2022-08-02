Washington: How to vote, Where to Vote and What’s on the Ballot
All Washington residents can still vote in Tuesday’s primaries, regardless of whether they previously registered to vote, thanks to the state’s same-day registration laws.
Here’s what else you need to know:
How to vote
Washington is a state by mail, so every resident registered to vote should have received a ballot by mail. Ballot papers must be stamped before the end of Election Day to be counted. They can also be dropped off at a designated drop box until 8 p.m. Pacific Time.
Do you want to follow your voice? Visit the Secretary of State website.
To take advantage of the state’s same-day voter registration, visit your county’s website to find out where to go and how to pick up a ballot.
Where to vote?
Voters seeking assistance may vote in person at a designated accessible polling station. For more information, visit your county’s website, which you can find here. County websites will also direct voters to their nearest dropbox location.
Voting centers and drop boxes are both open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
What’s on the ballot?
Former President Donald J. Trump has backed the main challengers against Representatives Dan Newhouse and Jamie Herrera Beutler, who were both among the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.
Washington uses a top two primary system, meaning the two candidates who receive the most votes Tuesday will advance to the general election, regardless of party membership. Voters have the option to vote for their preferred candidate from each party, and ballot papers will indicate which party each candidate prefers.
See exactly what will appear on your ballot by entering some personal details here.