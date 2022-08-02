Washington: How to vote, Where to Vote and What’s on the Ballot

All Washington residents can still vote in Tuesday’s primaries, regardless of whether they previously registered to vote, thanks to the state’s same-day registration laws.

Here’s what else you need to know:

How to vote

Washington is a state by mail, so every resident registered to vote should have received a ballot by mail. Ballot papers must be stamped before the end of Election Day to be counted. They can also be dropped off at a designated drop box until 8 p.m. Pacific Time.

Do you want to follow your voice? Visit the Secretary of State website.

To take advantage of the state’s same-day voter registration, visit your county’s website to find out where to go and how to pick up a ballot.