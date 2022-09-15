Washington fans queue up to get their hands on Commanders merch as a team store opens

Washington Commanders fans line up to get their hands on new merchandise as their team opens their official store after the rebrand.

Owner Jason Wright and chief executive Tanya Snyder were on hand to greet fans who lined up early to buy new gear.

The team in Washington changed its name to Commanders in 2022 after dropping the Redskins name in 2020 under a wave of criticism following the protests of George Floyd – name it held for 87 years.

Fans get ready in the new Commanders Team Store! Get your Commanders gear from our new store in Section 102 and all team stores in FedEx Field! pic.twitter.com/ijzCTKzQzL — FedExField (@FedExField) September 11, 2022

It was a move lauded by the National Congress of American Indians, which said in a statement at the time, “We commend the Washington NFL team for eliminating a brand that disrespects, humiliates and stereotypes all Indigenous people.”

Donald Trump, who was president at the time, criticized the change, saying on Twitter: “They call teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two legendary sports franchises, look like they’re going to change their names to to be politically correct.’

They played under the name ‘Washington Football Team’ for two years before becoming the Commanders for this season.

Fans have had the opportunity to purchase merch on the team’s website, but this is their first official store opening.

Washington started the season with a 28-22 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedEx Field and got off to a winning start despite losing all three preseason warm-up games.

The Commanders are on their way for the next game and will face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

Victory would mean Washington has won its first two games for the first time in 11 years.

Head Coach Ron Rivera and his Commanders team will face the Detroit Lions next Sunday

“It would be nice to keep playing well and get some enthusiasm and build on that enthusiasm and get fans back on the seats,” said head coach Ron Rivera.

‘I would love that. Hopefully they felt it, the fans who were there felt it on Sunday and understand how the players benefit from it. That would be great.

“For us, it’s really about keeping the momentum going. What that does is it puts us in a position, I don’t want to pre-empt it, but it puts us in a position in the next game, we’re going into it with momentum.”