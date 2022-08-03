Washington DC man, 40, pleads guilty to impersonating a federal agent to secure apartments

A man posing as a federal agent and infiltrating Jill Biden’s Secret Service has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and other charges.

Arian “Ari” Taherzadeh, 40, admitted to setting up a private law enforcement agency, the United States Special Police, and posing as federal agents to recruit members for his fake investigation team.

He also donated gifts to Secret Service agents, including one to protect the First Lady, such as rent-free luxury apartments in Washington DC, drones, iPhones and firearms.

Court records show that he has accumulated more than $1 million in debt for unpaid rent on apartment complexes, luxury cars, VIP box seats at Capital One Arena and a sponsorship deal with the company that owns several professional sports teams.

Taherzadeh pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy, as well as unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition supply device and voyeurism. He also agreed to cooperate with the ongoing Justice Department investigation.

His next court date is November 2. No date for sentencing has yet been set.

As part of his plea, Taherzadeh admitted that he, his co-defendant Haider Ali, 35, and an unnamed person colluded to recruit people to join a fake Homeland Security (DHS) task force.

The settlement began in December 2018 and continued through April 2022, according to court records obtained by DailyMail.com.

Taherzadeh created the United States Special Police (USSP) and pretended to be part of a secret federal law enforcement task force. The company was in no way affiliated with the US government.

However, Taherzadeh falsely claimed to be a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security, a member of a multi-jurisdictional federal task force, a former United States Air Marshal, and a former Army Ranger — among others — to recruit others for the USSP .

He and Ali, under the guise of USSP, defrauded three local apartment complexes by providing him with multiple units, parking spaces for his alleged law enforcement operations and used a fraudulent affiliation with DHS to “take an interest in members of federal law enforcement.”

The complexes have suffered more than $800,000 in losses from unpaid rent, parking and associated costs, court documents say.

Taherzadeh admitted to setting up a law enforcement agency, the United States Special Police, and posing as federal agents to recruit members for his fake investigation team

Taherzadeh and his co-defendant Haider Ali, 35, had fraudulent police robes in their DC apartments

Officials also found law enforcement clothing, paraphernalia, equipment and an identification device during their raid

Agents from the FBI, NCIS, and USPIS swarmed across several floors and units of a luxury apartment complex in southeastern Washington, D.C., in April 2022.

Taherzadeh and Ali were arrested on April 6, prompting the Secret Service to send four agents on leave pending an investigation for accepting gifts. One of the officers who was placed on furlough was ordered to protect Jill Biden.

The Justice Department said they distributed gifts worth more than $90,000.

Taherzadeh began falsely identifying himself as a federal agent for Secret Service members in the spring of 2020. He told two officers that he worked in a gang unit and told another that he was part of a secret task force.

He provided three Secret Service employees with gifts, including rent-free apartments, in an effort to “make themselves ungrateful” to the workers.

According to the plea, the gifts were intended to deepen his relationship with the agents and increase his ability to impersonate a federal law enforcement officer.

Arian Taherzadeh can be seen in the photo entering his father’s home in Sterling on April 13, 2022 after the government failed to appeal to keep him behind bars in a Washington DC prison

Officials seized a dynamic entry kit from Penthouse 5 containing a mini door ram, axe, sledgehammer, Halligan tools and bolt cutters

Items seized during Taherzadeh and Ali’s investigation include a package containing a cigar case containing four cigars

Footage of the raid on a 7th-floor unit where Arian Taherzadeh reportedly stayed for free showed officers “recovered three current copies of Taherzadeh’s driver’s license, passport, United States Special Police – Special Investigations Unit business cards, a USSP police badge, and various identification and credit cards’

Haider Sher-Ali poses in a now-deleted image from his Facebook

When the FBI raided the men’s properties, agents found so much weapons, surveillance equipment, hard drives, and other evidence that it took a moving truck to get it all out.

In one unit, officers discovered five fully loaded large-capacity ammunition feeders, containing a total of 61 rounds.

Officials also found law enforcement clothing, paraphernalia, equipment and an identification device during their raid.

Among the items seized were police insignia, tactical gear and equipment, police lights, a Glock pistol, surveillance equipment, and unlicensed long weapon components, including a firearms barrel, weapon supply attachments, front grips, a magazine cartridge, and a sight.

Officials also learned that Taherzadeh had installed surveillance cameras inside and outside his apartment in one of the complexes, including in his bedroom.

He used these cameras to record women during sexual activity and then showed the explicit videos to third parties.

Before posing as a federal law enforcement officer, Taherzadeh told people that he was a wealthy owner of an Internet hosting company.