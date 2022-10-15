Washington Commanders’ Carson Wentz will travel to LA to consult specialist on fractured ring finger

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a broken ring finger on his throwing hand in Thursday’s win over the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network.

Wentz appeared to hurt his hand as his arm collided with Bears who tackled Justin Jones while attempting a pass. Throughout the rest of the game, he was seen holding and shaking his hand several times.

And now, according to reports, Wentz will travel to Los Angeles to see a specialist, and it’s unclear how long he’ll be out of circulation.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz throws against the Chicago Bears

Wentz talks to Bears quarterback Justin Fields after Thursday’s game in Chicago, Illinois

Wentz completed only 12 of his 22 passes for 99 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. He was also fired three times.

The 29-year-old has so far struggled to get going during his first season in Washington, completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions for a Commanders team that is in last place. in the NFC East.

Washington has a few extra days of rest, which could be helpful for Wentz’s recovery, with their next game not until Sunday, October 23.

Heinicke and Howell are the next two quarterbacks on the commanders depth map

If Wentz has to miss time due to injury, Taylor Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell would be next on the depth map for head coach Ron Rivera, with the Green Bay Packers visit next.

Rivera himself became the last coach to have a viral meltdown while defending Wentz after Thursday’s game.

After lashing out at reporters over reports he never wanted to coach Wentz, Rivera stormed out and ended his press conference early.