Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson runs drills just two weeks after being shot

Washington Commanders run back Brian Robinson was back in the team’s facilities doing drills just weeks after he was shot.

The rookie suffered two gunshot wounds to his leg and hip on August 28 during a botched carjacking in the District of Columbia.

But just under three weeks since the incident, Robinson, 23, is already on the rebound.

He posted a video of him performing ladder agility exercises and riding an exercise bike on Thursday to his Instagram story.

Thursday’s encouraging update comes just two weeks after Robinson landed on the reserve/non-injury list.

He won’t be eligible for activation until Week 5, but commanders remain positive about his progress and hope he returns by then, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brian Robinson was back in the team’s facilities practicing exercises just weeks after he was shot

The rookie suffered two gunshot wounds to his leg and hip during a botched carjacking

“It was good to see him there. He’s progressing very well,” Rivera said. “Every week he sees the doctors and the trainers. They thought now would be a good time to see how he’s doing outside.’

Robinson was shot when two armed suspects — presumably teenagers — tried to steal his car as he exited a seafood restaurant. Robinson reportedly struggled a gun away from a carjacker but was shot in the lower leg and hip by the second.

On Instagram, Robinson revealed that “the surgery went well,” appearing at the commanders’ practice facilities on Aug. 30 after being released from hospital the same day.

The absence of the pick in the third round complicated the commanders’ backfield situation. Veterans Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic will remain on the team, but Robinson was expected to contribute as part of a committee.

Robinson shared a positive update on his Instagram on August 29, saying that “the surgery went well!”

The commander’s rookie was released from the hospital and returned to the team facilities