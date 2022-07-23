The United States has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $270 million, including four new HIMARS missile artillery systems. On the diplomatic front, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul with the UN and Turkey on the export of Ukrainian grain to the Black Sea. Follow the events of the day as they unfold on our live blog. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

5:50 a.m.: Washington announces $270 million in military aid to Ukraine

The United States has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $270 million, including four new HIMARS precision artillery systems.

Washington will also provide 36,000 additional shells, up to 580 Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones and four armored command posts.

The United States will have supplied Kiev with a total of 20 units of these multiple rocket launchers mounted on light armored vehicles after this new delivery, said White House spokesman on strategic issues John Kirby.

2:50 am: Agreement signed in Istanbul on grain export

Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul with the UN and Turkey to unblock grain exports in the face of global famine risk, as bombing campaigns continued in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The two sides initialed two identical but separate texts at the request of the Ukrainians who refused to sign with the Russians.

The signing of the agreement, carefully negotiated under the auspices of the United Nations and Ankara, took place at the Dolmabahçe Palace on the Bosphorus in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The conditions for its application “in the coming days”, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu assured shortly afterwards.

(France24 with Reuters, AP and AFP)