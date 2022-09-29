Wash-out at New Road caps Middlesex’s return to top flight

mid-sex509 (Eskinazi 115, Malan 93, Simpson 92, Roland-Jones 55*) lead Worcestershire 225 (Boyce 107) with 284 runs

Middlesex’s promotion to Division One of the LV=Insurance County Championship was confirmed after rain washed away the final day of the Worcestershire encounter at New Road.

In fact, they had managed to finish in the top two after racking up a maximum of five batting points on the third day.

Today’s blank meant Middlesex racked up the extra eight points for a share of the spoils, leaving them ahead of closest challengers Glamorgan.

They will be part of the top flight in 2023, alongside Division Two champions Nottinghamshire.

Middlesex won six of their 14 games and, after a run of five mid-season games without a win, returned to form with perfect timing on the return of red ball cricket in September.

A 10-wicket win over Glamorgan at Lord’s proved crucial in the final analysis before an 80-run success away to Leicestershire was followed by the required points collection at New Road.

It was during this match that opener Mark Stoneman and wicketkeeper batter John Simpson completed 1,000 runs for the season, as Toby Roland-Jones surpassed his previous best wicket haul in a campaign ten years ago, finishing with 67 scalps.

For Worcestershire they will be thinking about what could have been with their red ball form as opposed to a miserable campaign in the Vitality Blast and Royal London Cup.

There has been a battle for promotion for most of the summer, and there are enough green shoots of optimism to suggest they can take on a bigger challenge in 12 months.

Pakistani batter Azhar Ali returns for a second season as a foreign player and has had a major impact on the progression of some promising youngsters, most notably Jack Haynes.

Dillon Pennington has also developed into a more consistent and powerful ball with the ball, while left armer Ben Gibbon showed a lot of promise in his first season as a professional cricketer.

They have also recruited Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite and Warwickshire batter Adam Hose on three-year deals to bolster their squad.