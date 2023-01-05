Was Prince Harry’s necklace a gift from his EX?

The necklace that the Duke of Sussex claims was torn by Prince William during a physical altercation in 2019 is said to have been a gift from his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Davy.

In an extraordinary excerpt from his forthcoming autobiography Spare, according to the Guardian newspaper, Prince Harry 38 recalls what he describes as a physical attack by his sibling, which he says left him with visible injuries, including scratches and bruises.

Describing what he reportedly claimed happened next, the former soldier insisted he was frightened: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my chain and knocked me to the ground.”

Harry has been pictured wearing the same necklace for the past decade, a silver pendant on a leather cord, and previous reports say it was a gift from Chelsea.

The necklace that the Duke of Sussex reportedly claimed was torn by Prince William during a physical change in 2019 was said to have been a gift from his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Davy (pictured wearing the pendant in 2021)

Harry and Chelsea – who met while attending schools in London – dated for six years starting in 2004, after Harry traveled to Zimbabwe during his gap year, where Chelsy’s millionaire father owns and manages a game reserve.

It is believed that the Duke began wearing the necklace at the end of that year and that he was pictured wearing the leather pendant around his neck at a rugby match in November.

He was seen wearing the necklace throughout their relationship and continued to wear the pendant after the split in 2011.

Chelsy said she didn’t want to be a princess because she wanted a career and a personal life.

Harry has been pictured wearing the same necklace for the past decade, a silver pendant on a leather cord, and previous reports say it was a gift from Chelsea (pictured together in 2007)

In March 2012, the jewel fell out of his shirt while he was playing rugby on his tour of Brazil.

At the time, The Daily Star claimed that Chelsy gave Harry the necklace as a gift in the early days of their romance.

He has continued to wear the pendant and the leather cord is often visible when he wears an open collar for engagements.

During a series of interviews with Oprah Winfrey for the 2021 AppleTV+ five-part series The Me You Can’t See, the Duke added a new pendant to the leather cord with the letter A printed on it.

Prince Harry has continued to wear the leather pendant with a silver coin for the past decade

The necklace consists of a leather cord with a silver pendant at the end (photo)

It is believed that it was a tribute to his son Archie.

In an excerpt from the book, reported today, Prince Harry claimed his brother William branded Meghan “difficult” and “rude” in a stand-up spat that ended with the Prince of Wales grabbing him by the collar and threw to the ground. floor on a dog bowl.

The furious argument allegedly broke out in 2019 at his London home, Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace. William allegedly labeled Meghan “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive” and insisted he try to talk to his younger brother at a meeting about “the whole rolling catastrophe.”

Harry accused his brother of “talking back the press story” about his American wife before a shouting match ensued that ended in a physical altercation, the book claims.

Prince Harry was pictured wearing the necklace in late 2004, months after he started dating Chelsea

The royal is pictured wearing the leather pendant in 2016 while chatting with JJ Chalmers at the Invictus Games

He claims he gave the heir to the throne a glass of water and said, “Willy, I can’t talk to you when you’re like this.”

Harry claims William then urged him to fight back, saying that would happen if they wrecked as children.

But the Duke of Sussex claims he refused, claiming William left and then returned ‘with regrets and apologies’.

William then turned and yelled back, “You don’t have to tell Meg this.”‘

Harry claims he said, “You mean you attacked me?” to which William replied, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

The Duke of Sussex says the first person he spoke to about it was his therapist, on the phone.

But he claims Meghan would see the cuts and bruises on his back from the dog bowl.

He claims his wife “wasn’t that surprised and wasn’t that angry. She was terribly sad.”

The extract was published by The Guardian, which says it leaked a copy. It is unknown how the newspaper obtained an early copy of the book, as publisher Penguin Random House went to great lengths to prevent leaks.

