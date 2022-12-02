Was Meghan right to point out that the royals were racist?

This is a woman who has had QE2’s ear since 1960, who has served the royals at thousands of posh events, who has known the power of words through her husband’s career. Still, she couldn’t think of an icebreaker more sophisticated and nuanced than asking a domestic violence campaigner where she was “really” from. Is this the sort of thing that has been said behind palace doors for decades? And were any condescending, colonialist conversations ignored or, worse, waved off by the last monarch as part of the furniture?
Certainly, the lady’s attitude – and the questioning Meghan described – was defended by the Queen Mother’s biographer William Shawcross: “Many of us have asked strangers of all colors and accents where they come from. It is no more racist than family members speculating about the physical characteristics of an unborn child.”
Worst own goal of all time.
The racism squabble overshadowed Camilla’s now infamous palace event, in which three queens, a princess and Ukraine’s first lady joined forces to call for an end to violence against women. It was a powerful event and the first time a British queen had been so overtly political – that would have been the headline the royals wanted.
Loading
It could also raise the temperature of glamorous Wales’ current three-day US tour for William’s Earthshot Prize. Tricky questions, anyone?
Above all, it’s a PR win money can’t buy for the Sussexes as they debut their Netflix TV reality series next week – and perhaps a reason for the Windsors to retire from anyone whose opinion is as dirty as the curtains, quick smart.
Kate Halfpenny is the founder of Bad Mother Media.
Journalists were not allowed to report on anything the jury did not hear until the…
Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…
Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…
Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…
Xi Jinping's plan to build a Chinese super embassy near the Tower of London is…
One of the best things about traveling is the sense of excitement it offers. You…