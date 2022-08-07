Was Kim Kardashian’s trip to Australia a last ditch attempt to make it with Pete Davidson?

Fans seek answers following news of Kim Kardashian’s shock split from Pete Davidson this week.

The unlikely pair were last together in Australia just three weeks ago when Kim, 41, visited the comedian, 28, in Port Douglas, Queensland, while he was taking a break from filming his new movie Wizards!

Kim went to great lengths to dodge photographers rather than parade her nine-month-old romance while in Australia, perhaps suggesting that her trip wasn’t as romantic as it seems.

Kim Kardashian’s (left) secretive Queensland meeting with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, hints there were trouble in paradise between the couple weeks ago

During her journey Down Under, the American reality star’s elite security team worked around the clock to ensure she went undetected after landing in Cairns on her private jet.

Sources told Daily Mail Australia that Kim said she “didn’t want anyone to know she was in Australia” and did her best to make sure she wasn’t photographed.

“This is the one percent of the time she doesn’t want to worry about glamorous clothes and just want to switch off,” they said.

The unlikely pair were last together in Australia just three weeks ago when Kim, 41, visited the comedian, 28, in Port Douglas, Queensland, while he was taking a break from filming his new movie Wizards! Pictured in April 2022

“She’s only here to spend time with Pete and has no intention of leaving the hotel. It’s a very quiet trip and she doesn’t want to be disturbed,” the source added.

“Kim likes to say ‘hi’ when you meet her, but she definitely doesn’t want her to be photographed on this trip.”

Kim was originally going to meet Davidson at the Silky Oaks Lodge in Mossman, but she has reportedly moved to the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, Port Douglas for added privacy.

Kim was originally supposed to meet at the Silky Oaks Lodge in Mossman, but she has reportedly moved to the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, Port Douglas (pictured) for extra privacy

Resort employees were also instructed not to ask the Hollywood stars for selfies or autographs and not to post anything on their social media accounts.

On the rare trips Kim made from Port Douglas, Kim used decoys to avoid detection and entered and exited the hotel’s loading dock, which was off-limits to resort guests.

Interestingly, Kim – who usually likes to document her love life on social media – was unable to upload photos with Pete while they were in Australia together.

On the rare trips Kim made from Port Douglas, Kim used decoys to avoid detection and entered and exited the hotel loading dock which was off-limits to resort guests.

The extremely secretive nature of Kim’s visit could be a sign that there were troubles in paradise between the few weeks before their split.

Kim ended her nine-month romance with Pete last week due to his “immaturity and young age,” reports said.

In addition to fighting long distances while working in Australia while she is based in the US, a source told Page six the reality star was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

Interestingly, Kim – who usually likes to document her love life on social media – was unable to upload photos with Pete while they were in Australia together.

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 – they’re just in very different places right now,” the insider says.

They added: “Pete is completely spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is. But Kim has four children and it’s not that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.’

However, a source close to Pete tells DailyMail.com: “Their breakup was completely amicable. They had a great time while it lasted, but long distance and different priorities saw the end.’

It comes after it was reported that Kim ended her nine-month romance with Pete due to his ‘immaturity and young age’