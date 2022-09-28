Warwickshire stayin’ alive in fight for Division One survival

Warwickshire 272 for Dec 4 (Yates 104, Sibley 54, Holland 3-85) and 62 for 2 (Sibley 29*, Davies 16*) lead Hampshire 311 (Vince 98, Barker 76, Norwell 4-38) with 23 runs

Warwickshire is still alive. With one day to go into the 2022 season, the defending County Champions are holding on to their Division One status. While it may be by a thread, at least it’s *their* thread.

Because they were at the mercy of two counties at various points on Wednesday – one in the dressing room at Headingley, the other along the corridor at Edgbaston. They needed Gloucestershire to beat Yorkshire to keep the latter just 15 points ahead, then work out how to persuade Hampshire to put the 16 points on the table for a win, when it seemed likely that the south coast would take the 350 would pass to get the five. points that would guarantee them a second place and the extra prize money that comes with it.

Gloucestershire did their part – just – at which point Hampshire had fallen short and was sacked for 311. At that point came a third shire – Lancashire, beating Surrey by an inning at Emirates Old Trafford to take second place – in the picture. Now Hampshire needs to be a little more lenient to whatever they put up with 23 runs down and 39 ahead after the first innings or else they will settle for the lowest step on the podium as they were the only other contenders for highest . Warwickshire, two behind, has a semblance of control, which is much more than they expected when this round started.

Without the second-place carrot, the home skipper will have done a great job convincing James Vince to give in. The Hampshire captain is one of the most ruthless on the track, and barring his responsibility to squeeze as much entertainment as possible out of this final game of the season, at no point would he have felt the urge to push an opponent out of a route. the problem.

That trait was especially evident in a 98 knock that was as captivating as it was ambivalent to Warwickshire’s need to move forward quickly. With the exception of his knock, which inspired 138 runs from the fall of the fifth wicket to the seventh, the Warwickshire seamen called up a huge amount of struggle, leaving the gamble to declare the first innings at 272 for 4, with just two strikes. , though it has been proven to be the right course of action.

That said, they didn’t help themselves at first. After Sam Hain dropped Felix Organ on the evening of day two, Dom Sibley went on to drop Ian Holland in the third over on Wednesday, meaning both lead-off batters were spared to zero. Later in the day, Keith Barker, whose 76 took Hampshire past 300, was himself the beneficiary of the same when he was 65, although Jacob Bethell’s mistake was more forgivable given the height of the lopsided hack and the amount of leaning back required from third man to point.

The adjustments were made quickly: Sibley took a bigger chance to remove Orgel, making it do Liam Norwell in the process, then Alex Davies took a brilliant dive to the left as Will Rhodes got one to slip through the Dutch defense and to take an inside edge. While 36 for 2 was still too much for two, three and four arrived just 32 deliveries and 26 runs later: Henry Brookes finding Joe Weatherly’s lead and Norwell persuading Nick Gubbins to splatter his own stumps.

In between those layoffs came the news that Yorkshire 241 was being instituted for security. And when Norwell bagged Ben Brown for another low catch in the cordon – Bethell in third – there was the prospect of a healthy lead, justifying their first-innings statement. Then came the beginning of Vince’s resistance.

His first ally was Aneurin Donald, who scored 32 out of 36 which he contributed to a score of 75 all quartered as he matched his skipper’s positivity. Within 11.1 overs, they had shifted the balance enough for Rhodes to protect the shorter sideline in front of the family grandstand. Not that it mattered as Vince nailed a batted pull-shot from Brookes high over the fielder’s rear to go to a seventh over fifty of the season in just 50 balls.

Brookes didn’t take the blow to heart, but made sure his line wasn’t quite as straight, which paid off as Donald went for one and presented a tough shot at a backward point, put to good use by Dan Mousley.

That was what Barker brought up, who perhaps at another time would have quietly wished to have seen Warwickshire over the decade he spent at the club. Instead, the man who helped the Bears to their 2012 championship title began in an orderly fashion to slowly pull the game out of his former squad’s grasp. He also inflicted some damage on his old buddy Oliver Hannon-Dalby with a full-blooded blow to the ground. Technically, it was an opportunity that was caught and bowled—the southpaw stood at 32—but unless the ball went deep into Hannon-Dalby’s flesh (of which there are very few) it wouldn’t get caught.

Vince was now a few gears lower. The last of his 10 limits took him to 82 – and Hampshire past 200 – before taking 46 deliveries to go to 98. Then, with just a second three-digit score from the summer red ball a short ball away, his former teammate Danny Briggs has one to cut his edge to Davies.

With 230 for 7, still 32 behind, Barker took the initiative: his last 54 runs came out better than a run-a-ball, thanks for eight further fours and a waltzing six on the ground next to Rob Yates’s part-time orthodox. By the time he left, Brookes had gone astray to Bethell, who this time caught the top edge – albeit one with a much shorter hang time – a lead of 29 had been established that had only been extended by 10 by the time that the last two wickets had been taken, giving Norwell 4 for 38 and a first of the match for Hannon-Dalby – the least he deserved for a penetrating 10 overs in which he had conceded just 29.