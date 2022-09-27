Warwickshire sinking in the showers as relegation fears grow

Hampshire 4 for 0 track Warwickshire 272 for Dec 4 (Yates 104, Sibley 54, Holland 3-85) with 268 runs

Rob Yates completed his seventh first-class century, but Warwickshire and Hampshire were again largely kept inactive on the second day of their pivotal LV = Insurance County Championship battle at Edgbaston.

It was a very frustrating day for Warwickshire, who must win to have a chance of avoiding relegation, and for the spectators too. They saw a lack of cricket in the day, only 32.1 overs, whilst both lunch and tea intervals were taken in dry weather and then the last ‘session’ was ended prematurely due to poor light…while the sun was shining!

Warwickshire declared at 272 for four, Yates made 104 (185 balls) and Ian Holland took three for 85, before the visitors answered with four with no loss in 19 balls to finish.

With Yorkshire in jeopardy on a twisty track near Bristol, the escape hatch is still ajar for the champions. They have enough bonus points to improve Yorkshire (assuming they lose), but the Bears still need to win this match.

Taking 20 wickets with an injured bowling attack on a good battlefield, with likely further impediment from the weather, is unlikely. Their hopes of a status-restoring win may rest on collusion, as Hampshire needs five points to fend off Lancashire’s challenge for second place.

After losing 55 overs on the first day, Warwickshire resumed at 138 for two, but rain and poor light soon became a nuisance. The first three fragments of cricket brought 66, 37 and 16 balls respectively.

Yates, 77 not out overnight, advanced to his century of 179 balls with 19 fours and added 85 in 23 overs with Sam Hain before both fell into four balls. Yates was bowled by Holland’s first ball after a stoppage and Hain (44, 76) delivered a fine delivery from Fuller to wicketkeeper Aneurin Donald.

The Hampshire seamen got past the bat a few times, but the field is good for hitting and Will Rhodes (28, 23) and Dan Mousley (27, 29) added an unbroken 58 in 51 balls for yet another stoppage.

That led to the statement as Warwickshire tried to take the game further. Hampshire avoided damage in the awkward little session, although Felix Organ should have passed in the first when he beat Olly Hannon-Dalby, but Hain seized the opportunity on the second slip.