Warwickshire lose their way as trapdoor opens in madcap final hour

Warwickshire 274 (Sibley 120, Briggs 65, Gohar 5-64) and 58 for 5 lead Gloucestershire 255 (Taylor 71, Yadav 5-90, Briggs 3-79) by 77 runs

Warwickshire endured a nightmare start to their second innings at the end of the second day to slide deeper into relegation trouble and give Gloucestershire hope of their first Championship win of the season.

A team that won the Championship last season on the back of gritty, serious cricket rushed headlong towards relegation with a frenzied batting display against Gloucestershire’s new ball bowlers which saw them close at 58 for 5, just 77 in front. Without Alex Davies’ unbeaten 41, they would have been in a more sorry mess.

Given the shenanigans at Chelmsford, and to a lesser extent at the Ageas Bowl, it must be emphasized that this has been a challenging but fair enough September surface, offering plenty of encouragement for the new ball bowlers, slow turnaround for the slow bowlers and some uneven bounce. More a raised eyebrow than a slap on the wrist. It has made for incredibly watchable cricket, even if a three-day finish is on the cards.

Warwickshire sporting director Paul Farbrace, who is standing down at the end of the season, said: “It was a very tough last hour. There have been some crazy sessions and crazy hours elsewhere in the country this week and it was our turn today. But Alex Davies showed real fight to see it through to the end and provided we can get more runs and get up to at least 150 tomorrow we can still be okay. Anything over that and the pressure starts to swing the second road.”

Gloucestershire’s return to Division One has been a torrid experience but the Bristol crowd were beside themselves with delight as Tom Price, surprisingly entrusted with the new ball at the Ashley Down End rather than Ajeet Singh Dale, took four wickets in his first three overs. and must have watched with wonder as he delivered his busy quick-medium for a series of four notes.

Price, a 22-year-old who made his cricketing ducks at Great and Little Tew CC in the Cherwell League, now has 25 wickets at just 21.08 for the season and, given Gloucestershire’s struggles, has declared himself their breakthrough player for the season. Apart from left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar, who has had a robust season in adversity, and Ryan Higgins, who has not been seen since Cheltenham and returns to Middlesex, no other Gloucestershire bowler has taken more than 15 wickets.

With Kent and Somerset thriving midway through the penultimate round of fixtures, defeat to Warwickshire could well plunge them into the bottom two. The relegation draft will also reach Yorkshire, who are in contention against the leaders at the Kia Oval. It suggests there will be a lot left to play for in the final week.

Price’s most significant moment arguably came with just his second delivery. Dom Sibley had battled through Warwickshire’s first innings for six-and-a-half hours for an unbeaten 120, but he made a second-ball duck second time when Price sought one back to win an lbw decision. He said afterwards that it was the dismissal that gave him hope – “he was the rock we couldn’t get past on the first day” – but he felt he had bowled better the first time.

Rob Yates pulled out against David Payne before Price could mount the challenge again. He won another lbw decision in his second over when Sam Hain, perhaps determined to escape his first-innings tortuous manner, went to leg to try and work the ball through leg.

In his next run, the skipper, Will Rhodes, went to the wicketkeeper when Price put one over him. Jayant Yadav was so offended by his third ball – another keeper’s catch for James Bracey – that he gave the umpire a death stare for a full six seconds before walking off the pitch. The judge lived to tell the tale – and is likely to tell it on an official form.

Warwickshire had not identified the surface as a seam bowler’s paradise, quite the opposite. They bowled just 20 overs at pace in their 74.3 overs in the field, relying on the combined spin efforts of Yadav (who was superb for his 5 for 90) and Danny Briggs (3 for 79) as they dismissed Gloucestershire for 255 to claim a paltry first-innings lead of 19.

Gloucestershire’s familiar mistakes reappeared as they lost half their side for 95. Ben Charlesworth received a snorter from Ryan Sidebottom, who was otherwise expensive, but there were some weak bounces in the top order against the spinners. Briggs beat Miles Hammond’s attempt to advance and hit him down the ground and Yadav, who is in his first innings in county cricket at 32, bowled Bracey as he wobbled blindly at a straight, well-flighted delivery. Bracey started the season with 177 against Yorkshire and briefly encouraged talk of an England comeback, but he has largely struggled since.

A stand of 90 in 23 overs before Jack Taylor and Graeme van Buuren settled matters, leaving Van Buuren largely on the back foot and Yadav eventually chasing his quarry and turning one to hit off stump as he lay back to cut . Taylor’s 71 from 106 balls was a typically free-spirited affair, a 50-over type of innings in a Championship relegation affair, graced by five sixes, three of them down the ground against Yadav and two pumped into the Mounds Stand at deep mid-wicket off. Briggs. They love him at Bristol, but the prospect of a happy chat during the tea interval was dashed when he got Briggs to slip off what turned out to be the last ball of the session.