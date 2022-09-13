Warwick Davis wields flamethrower in new trailer for DIsney+ Willow sequel

Last Saturday, Disney+ revealed the first full trailer for the Willow sequel, which sees Warwick Davis wielding a flamethrower as the titular character Willow Ufgood.

The 52-year-old Englishman was only 17 when he landed the breakthrough role of the Nelwyn Dwarf Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and his character has clearly grown stronger in the sequel set 20 years later.

The two-minute preview begins with a group of people from Nockmaar Castle traveling to the village of Nelwyn to find Willow.

When Willow sees Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz), who has to rescue her kidnapped twin brother, he says, “You remind me of your mother.”

Kit’s mother turns out to be Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), who later tells Willow, “My dear friend, I thought I could prevent all this. I was wrong.’

Willow and his company are then reunited with the little brownies Franjean (Rick Overton) and Rool (Kevin Pollak), who served as a comic relief in the first film.

‘Just like before. Attack! Run! Horses! Bend!’ exclaims Roel.

At one point, Willow is caged by a gang of menacing trolls.

“Trolling,” Willow sneezes. ‘I am so angry’

“We have to go over the edge of our world into the unknown,” Willow tells his group.

“Our real enemy is still out there, surrounding the forces of evil, and all that stands in its path is us.”

There were three villainous characters featured in the trailer, one of whom asks Willow, “How do you do this?”

Just then, Sorsha and the sorceress Fin Raziel (the late Patricia Hayes) appear as ghosts and Willow replies, “Same as last time…with friends.”

Showrunners Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle’s eight-episode fantasy adventure premieres on Disney+ on November 30.

The ensemble cast also includes Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Talisa Garcia, Ralph Ineson and Annabelle Davis.

On Sunday, heartthrob Christian Slater appeared with Warwick at the D23 Expo in Anaheim to announce that he was playing a mysterious, Indiana Jones-esque character in Willow.

‘Well, there are elements of’ [Indiana Jones]’ teased the 53-year-old Golden Globe winner… Additional TV.

“I just did the ADR for it and I was really excited when I looked at it because the temporary music they were using was from Raiders [of the Lost Ark]. So it was really fun for me to see my character run along to that music. I enjoyed that.’

As for Val Kilmer — who played the mercenary swordsman Madmartigan — he may not appear in Willow’s first season, but he’s still “a big part of it.”

“The first conversation I had when Warwick and I got the green light to do this was with Val,” said co-showrunner Jonathan Kasdan. Yahoo Entertainment in May.

‘Because we were shooting during… [the COVID-19 lockdowns], he was unable to come to Wales and shoot with us. But he’s on the show in a big way. And we’re pretty excited about it… Madmartigan lives on!’

The 62-year-old Grammy nominee’s vocal cords were damaged during the two tracheotomies he underwent for his battle with throat cancer.

Ron Howard’s original 1988 film — which was heavily inspired by The Lord of the Rings — grossed $137.6 million at the worldwide box office, despite gloomy reviews.

