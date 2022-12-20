Wartime Ukraine erases Russia from its public spaces

By Jamey Keaten | Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — On the streets of Kiev, Fyodor Dostoyevsky is on his way out. Andy Warhol is coming.

Ukraine is accelerating its efforts to erase the remnants of Soviet and Russian influence from its public spaces by tearing down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets in honor of its own artists, poets, soldiers, independence leaders and others, including the heroes of this year’s war.

After the February 24 invasion of Moscow, which killed or injured untold numbers of civilians and soldiers and destroyed buildings and infrastructure, Ukraine’s leaders have shifted a campaign once aimed at dismantling the communist past to one campaign of ‘de-Russification’.

Streets honoring the revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin or the Bolshevik revolution had already largely disappeared; now Russia, not the Soviet legacy, is the enemy.

It is part punishment for crimes committed by Russia, and part affirmation of a national identity by honoring Ukrainian notables who have been largely overlooked.

Russia, through the Soviet Union, is seen by many in Ukraine as a country that for generations has stamped its domination of its smaller neighbor to the Southwest, leaving its artists, poets and military heroes in relative obscurity, compared to more famous Russians.

When victors write history, as some say, Ukrainians are rewriting their own history – even if their fate is at stake. Their national identity is on an unprecedented wave, in ways big and small.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today wears a black T-shirt that reads, “I am Ukrainian.”

He is one of many Ukrainians who were born and speak Russian as a first language. Now they shun it – or at least restrict its use. Russian has historically been more widely spoken in the eastern and southern parts of the country. Western Ukraine, further away from Russia, was quicker to shed Russian and Soviet imagery.

Other parts of the country are now catching up. The eastern city of Dnipro on Friday tore down a bust of Alexander Pushkin — as did Dostoyevsky, a giant of 19th-century Russian literature. A crane’s oar was tied unceremoniously under the statue’s chin.

This month, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that about 30 more streets in the capital will be renamed.

Volodymyr Prokopiv, deputy head of the Kyiv City Council, said Ukraine’s “de-community” policy has been applied in a “soft” way since 2015 so as not to hurt the sensibilities of the Russian-speaking and even pro-Moscow population.

“Everything changed with the war. Now the Russian lobby is powerless – in fact, it doesn’t exist,” Prokopiv said in an interview with The Associated Press in his office overlooking Khreschatik Street, the capital’s main thoroughfare. “Renaming these streets is like erasing the propaganda that the Soviet Union has imposed on Ukraine.”

During the war, the Russians also tried to stamp their culture and domination in territories they occupied.

Andrew Wilson, a professor at University College London, warned of “the dangers of rewriting the periods of history when Ukrainians and Russians worked together and built things: I think the whole point of de-imperialising Russian culture would be should be to specify where we have previously been blind – often in the West.”

Wilson noted that the Ukrainians “take a pretty broad approach.”

He cited Pushkin, the 19th-century Russian writer, who could understandably bother some Ukrainians.

For example, for them the Cossacks – a Slavic people in Eastern Europe – mean freedom, while Pushkin portrays them as cruel, barbaric, old-fashioned. And need Russian civilization,” said Wilson, whose book “The Ukraines” recently appeared in its fifth edition.

In its program, Kiev conducted an online survey and received 280,000 suggestions in one day, Prokopiv said. An expert group then dug through the responses and municipal officials and street residents gave a final stamp of approval.

As part of the “de-communization” program, about 200 streets were renamed in Kiev this year. In 2022 alone, that same number of streets have been renamed, and another 100 will be renamed soon, Prokopiv said.

A street named after the philosopher Friedrich Engels will honor the Ukrainian avant-garde poet Bohdan-Ihor Antonych. A boulevard whose name translates as “Friendship of Peoples” – an allusion to the diverse ethnicities under the USSR – will honor Mykola Mikhnovsky, an early proponent of Ukrainian independence.

Another street recognizes the “Heroes of Mariupol” – fighters who for months held out against a devastating Russian campaign in that port city on the Sea of ​​Azov that finally fell. A street named after the Russian city of Volgograd is now called Roman Ratushnyi Street in honor of a 24-year-old civil and environmental activist who died in the war.

A small street in northern Kiev still bears Dostoyevsky’s name, but will soon be named after Warhol, the late pop art visionary from the United States whose parents had family roots in Slovakia, across the western border of Ukraine.

Valeriy Sholomitsky, who has lived on Dostoyevsky Street for almost 40 years, said he could go either way.

“We have less than 20 houses here. There are very few of them,’ said Sholomitsky, shoveling snow from the street in front of a fading address sign bearing the Russian writer’s name. He said Warhol was “our artist” – with heritage in Eastern Europe:

Now, “it’ll be even better,” he said.

“Maybe it’s right that we change a lot of streets now, because we used to call them wrong,” he added.

Vasilisa Stepanenko and Hanna Arhirova in Kiev contributed.