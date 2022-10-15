Warriors star Steph Curry gets carried away celebrating a three-pointer as he hilariously trips

<!–

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry got a little too excited while celebrating a three-pointer Friday night when he hilariously stumbled after making the shot.

The Warriors suffered a 119-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday in the final game of their preseason, before kicking off the 2022-23 NBA regular season next week.

Despite the eventual defeat, Curry had given the reigning champions the lead early in the third quarter with a neat three-pointer.

Curry missed the first shot, but he got a second chance after Kevon Looney came down with the offensive rebound.

He reloaded and nailed the three-pointer on the second try. And he clearly enjoyed it as he pumped his arms excitedly and started running back in defense.

His party run didn’t last long, however, as he tripped and crashed in front of the court.

Thankfully, for Warriors fans, he did nothing, except maybe his ego, and bounced back to brush off the mishap and resumed defending Bruce Brown. He continued to play for another seven minutes of the third quarter.

Curry led the Warriors by 23 points when Denver defeated the Warriors on a night when Klay Thompson and Draymond Green returned to action for Golden State.

Nikola Jokic had 21 points, Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points ahead of the Nuggets and Bones Hyland finished with 19 points.

Thompson scored 14 points and played 17 minutes. It was the first preseason action for Thompson, who is still preparing for the preseason.

Meanwhile, Green returned to the lineup after his punch from Jordan Poole during practice last week. The team fined Green, but he was not suspended for his actions. Green played 24 minutes into his return and scored two points.