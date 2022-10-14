Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins

Shot: Rumors are circulating about it Draymond Green and the Los Angeles Lakers. He clearly has a relationship with LeBron James. Some in the Warriors organization I’ve spoken to don’t worry about it. There is a belief by some in the league that it could be a bargaining tactic to get more money in extension talks with the Warriors, and perhaps LeBron is trying to weaken the competition in the West. The Lakers have always been associated with star players like Draymond and Kyrie Irvinglooking forward to next summer’s off-season.

Slater: After this, he has a player option for the following year, approximately $27 million. What will Green’s market be? That’s the big question. He turns 33 and enters free agency. Last year he had a pretty scary injury that basically involved a nerve out of his spine causing problems in his calf, and he missed half the season. The Warriors, I think, are in wait-and-see mode. If he tests the market, what deal would he get? Would it be better than anything the Warriors can offer, or that player option available to him to come back?

Also, the Warriors have these huge tax returns coming up where the amount of tax money if they paid everyone. I take one Andrew Wiggins extension and a Jordan Poole extension, which I expect soon (referring to Poole), and whether Draymond would stay on his hefty salary. We’re talking about a $500 million tax bill for an organization that has outwardly said they don’t want to go above $400 million. They have already set NBA records in the $370-80 million range.

One of these contracts, you would think, should be off the books. I think if you took me back a year ago, I think it could be Wiggins, but he played himself into deeper plans for their future. Especially with what happened this week, you start to look at Draymond’s future and what options he thinks he has outside of the Warriors. You mentioned one in the Lakers. He now has a deep history with Klutch (Sports). Rich Paul is his agent. The Lakers, with Russell Westbrook if he gets off the books, he should be able to create enough cap space to get him a reasonable deal he’d like. They should be considered a threat in this situation. From a basketball fit, and Draymond is a basketball junkie, Anthony Davis, LeBron and Draymond would have distance problems. For me a type like Kyrie Irving, a scoring guard who can shoot at it and fill it, makes more sense for basketball. If Draymond is looking for a way to his next big contract and doesn’t feel like it’s coming from the Warriors – I’m not saying that’s the case at the moment – but I think both sides are looking around now because of everything that’s going on is. If the Lakers are the only option, it may have been explored slightly. I think we’re a long way from that.

Shot: I think some people would also speculate and wonder if, since Draymond went to the state of Michigan, Detroit would be interested in trying to accelerate the rebuilding curve there? These are all speculative things for later. As far as I’m concerned, I agree with you that in theory Irving would be a better fit for the Lakers.

When it comes to Draymond and his option for next season, I think he could get more than that, maybe with a shorter deal. This is his last chance to get a really big payday. Draymond has been an integral part of the core that brought them (Golden State) four titles. Where’s the line in the sand there?