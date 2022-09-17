Warriors players left FUMING at owners after failure to hand over thousands in agent’s fees

Angry Worcester players have been shortchanged after the club failed to hand over thousands of pounds in brokerage fees.

Under new fee structures imposed this season, clubs are allowed to withhold a percentage of players’ salaries to pay to agents.

However, The Mail on Sunday understands that Worcester’s co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have not passed on the money.

Worcester Warriors staff wrote a statement calling for an urgent change of ownership

The new legislation will apply to all contracts from July 1, meaning up to 15 Worcester players will have lost between five and ten percent of their salary.

A source claimed the latest financial mismanagement had put players off amid the ongoing unrest.

It is yet another debt that will be transferred to potential investors, with a deal that is much needed to keep the club afloat. Sunday’s game against Exeter was about to be canceled after the RFU issued a Friday deadline to obtain a safety certificate to host the event.

Obviously the majority of Worcester’s staff didn’t see the ultimatum until late Thursday night as it was not passed on by Goldring and Whittingham.

To make matters even more difficult, the club’s Wi-Fi and email system stopped working after the Microsoft license expired.

Despite receiving zero or only 65 percent of their pay, non-playing staff worked through the night — only stopping between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. – to make sure everything was in place.

However, they could refuse to show the same goodwill ahead of next weekend’s game with Newcastle if the ownership situation is still unresolved.

Goldring did not respond to requests for an interview, but Worcester Lock Joe Batley, who has endured his share of personal turmoil following his recovery from cancer, said morale among Warriors players and staff was still held out.

Steve Diamond’s side will play Sunday after hitting an RFU deadline to host matches

“It has been a challenging time but the strength of the team and staff has become apparent,” Batley told the Mail on Sunday. ‘It is more than just the 15 boys on the field who experience the uncertainty of losing their livelihoods. It was emotional, but we’re all in it together. It galvanized us. We just hope it gets resolved.”

It is not the first time Batley’s life has been turned upside down after he was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 21 while playing for Bristol. He went through chemotherapy and lost all his hair.

“I had gone from a really fit rugby player to a struggle to climb the stairs. I had chemo every 12 days and by the end I was throwing up a lot. It took its toll mentally and physically,” he said.

Warriors were hammered 45-14 by London Irish in their Premiership opener last weekend

‘My mother found it very difficult. Rugby was taken from me, albeit briefly, which was tough. I came back and luckily I was able to get myself back in. I was out for a little over eight months and within a year I was back on the team. The rugby community has been a huge help to me.’

Now 26, Batley’s perspective on life has changed. He is less concerned about his own well-being and more concerned about the people around him.

“My whole life was turned upside down, but all I ever wanted to do was become a professional rugby player,” he said. “That was a big motivator for me when I was sick. It does change your perspective.’