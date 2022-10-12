Warriors fine Draymond Green, plan to have him rejoin team Thursday

The Golden State Warriors have fined Draymond Green but will not suspend him after hitting teammate Jordan Poole in practice last week.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Green will rejoin his teammates for practice on Thursday and is slated to make it into the pre-season finals on Friday.

Kerr added that Green and Poole have spoken about the incident and that Poole and star Stephen Curry – as well as team management – were involved in the decision on the penalty. Kerr declined to specify how much Green was fined when journalists asked.

“We feel like this is the best way forward,” Kerr says. said. “This is the biggest crisis we’ve ever had since I’ve been here as a coach.”

More to come…

