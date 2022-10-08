Warriors’ Draymond Green taking leave of absence after altercation with Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green takes a few days off from the team after a fight with teammate Jordan Poole during practice.

“No. 1, I was wrong for my actions,” Green told reporters where he said he has apologized to Poole and his family.

“There is a tremendous shame that comes with [this]’ said Green. “Not just for myself, because I was the one who started the action… but the shame that Jordan has to deal with and what this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan’s family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video. If my mom saw that video, I know how my mom would feel.”

Green was involved in a “heated” interaction with Poole during training on Wednesday. Both players got chest-to-chest and pushed each other before it escalated when Green “forcefully punched” his teammate.

Poole returned to training on Thursday, while Green did not, and general manager Bob Myers said any possible discipline would be addressed internally. Green said he expected to be ready to play in the team’s regular season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.