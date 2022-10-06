Warriors Draymond Green 'is facing internal discipline after striking teammate Jordan Poole'

Green escalated the altercation by attacking Poole before they were separated

Draymond Green may face internal discipline from the Golden State Warriors after a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole, according to Shams Charania of the athletic.

As the NBA preseason kicks off, the defending champions have reportedly been having a bit of a fight between two key players.

According to the report, Green was involved in a heated interaction with Poole, which escalated into him beating the guard.

The build-up came from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior during the camp

The Warriors reportedly paused training after the altercation, trying to calm tension in the locker room.

Green and Poole are said to have approached each other and were face to face, with both players pushing and pushing each other.

Green reportedly escalated the matter by hitting Poole, which led to staff and players stepping in and quickly breaking up the pair.

Poole and Green are known for their field arguments, but some within Warriors management believe this incident has crossed a line and are concerned about Wednesday’s escalation.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPNPoole was uninjured and completed his training before leaving the practice floor.

Meanwhile, Green apologized after the incident, according to Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes.

The build-up has also been reported to have stemmed from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior during training camp.

Poole was about to land a lucrative Warriors contract extension and it has been speculated that the change in his attitude stems from the possibility of a new deal.

Green, who earned his fourth All-Star nod in his career last season, is entering his 11th year in the league. The veteran striker, now 32, averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

Poole, 23, is entering his fourth NBA season. The 23-year-old guard averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 2021-2022.