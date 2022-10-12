Warrington says drug cheats should get life ban amid fallout from Benn’s failed test

Two-time world champion Josh Warrington has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to cheating in boxing.

The sport has come under huge scrutiny in the past week after Conor Benn failed a drug test ahead of his highly anticipated scheduled clash with Chris Eubank Jr.

Getty Eubank Jr vs Benn was expected to make over a million ppv purchases, but it was cancelled

The event’s promoters and the BBBoC (British Boxing Board of Control) came under fire after it was revealed they knew about the botched drug test weeks before the fight was called off.

As it stands, Benn himself claims that he is a “clean athlete” and that he will clear his name, while the BBBoC has not yet decided whether he will receive a suspension and how long that could last.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s Breakfast show this morning, Warrington shared his thoughts on the matter, saying: “The past two weeks have not been great for British boxing. I am shocked and gutted.”

When asked by Laura Woods whether someone who tests positive for drugs should be banned for life, Warrington replied: “In my view, yes, it should be. It’s the only way to stop athletes from doing it…

“In boxing it’s a science it’s an art but we’re there to hurt each other and when you hit someone it’s not like rugby where it’s just one big punch you hit them and then you hit them again.

“If you kill someone in the ring and it happened, it’s definitely manslaughter.

Mark Robinson / Matchroom Warrington believes there should be no tampering when it comes to drugs in boxing due to the dangerous nature of the sport

“When you go to the gym, you work hard and you’re tired, but to know that someone else is trying to get benefits is hard to accept.”

“You’re thinking about what kind of sport I do,” Warrington continued.

“If you take something like the FA (Football Association), if there’s a huge scandal it’s drafted straight away, there’s no tampering, but if there wasn’t a little leak in the media we would have known it.

“The last time I boxed, I was in the emergency room, tubes coming out of my face and jaw, I wouldn’t like to think that someone I had just shared the ring with had been positive.

“It doesn’t matter if it was just once, it’s been an advantage and it doesn’t matter if it was years ago or if you were out of camp, you still had an advantage…

“You may have reached levels that you would never have reached without it.”

Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing Benn insists he’s a clean fighter, but Warrington thinks any fighter who tests positive should take responsibility for what they’ve put into their bodies

Warrington went on to explain the means boxers have to avoid accidentally taking something they shouldn’t and so if a fighter tests positive they have to take personal responsibility.

“You have to have good people around you and you have to rely on those people, trainers, managers, promoters, agents, but in the end it’s your name in the foreground,” Warrington said.

“There have been times when I’ve had surgeries, elbow problems, hand problems and the doctor is about to give something and I’ll say ‘give me a second, leave me on the phone’ and I’ll call UKAD…

“You have a number so you can check and double check, if you’re a little sick and the doctor might prescribe something for you, tell them the scientific name and key ingredients and ask if you can take it…

“If you want to be clean and have a clear conscience, just stay away.”