Warring princes William and Harry ‘will NOT mark 25th anniversary of Diana’s death together

Warring brothers Prince William and Prince Harry will reportedly not be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death together – neither publicly nor privately.

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, and the Duke of Sussex, 37, have agreed to end public commemorations and will instead commemorate their mother with their own families.

The couple have not spoken in person since they unveiled a statue of their late mother Diana, Princess of Wales last summer.

They put their strained relationship aside for the unveiling of the much-anticipated statue in her memory in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, her former London home.

In 2017, William and Harry marked the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death by planting a memorial garden at Kensington Palace, participating in a documentary and lending possessions for an exhibition.

Wednesday is the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death, but the brothers will mourn in person to celebrate the harrowing occasion, The Telegraph reports.

But Prince Harry said this week: ‘I want it to be a day full of memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it.

“I want it to be a day to share my mother’s spirit with my family, with my children, who I wish had met her. Every day I hope to make her proud.’

Diana with her William (left) and Harry (right) attended the Heads of State VE Remembrance Service in Hyde Park on May 7, 1995 in London

Masses of flowers are also expected to be laid outside Kensington Palace.

The opportunity comes when Harry and Meghan go to the UK next month, but will not see William and Kate.

On September 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel from their California home to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, where Meghan will deliver the keynote speech at the opening ceremony.

The pair will then head to Germany for a year-long event commemorating the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf on September 6, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8, where Prince Harry will deliver a speech.

It’s the couple’s first time in the UK since their jubilee celebrations in June, when they kept their low profile. They also visited in April, when they secretly met Charles and the Queen on their way to the Netherlands

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge and his family are moving from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage later this month – just a ten-minute walk from Windsor Castle.

Prince William and Prince Harry unveil a statue they ordered for their mother Diana in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace last year

If the Sussexes stay in their home, Frogmore Cottage will be just a short five minute walk from the Cambridges who will be just half a mile away when they move to Adelaide in the coming weeks.

It marks the first time the two couples have been neighbors since Prince Harry and Meghan moved out of Kensington Palace in 2019.

But a source said the Sussexes’ visit will be aimed at “supporting various charities close to their hearts”, and they have no plans to see the Cambridges.

It comes as a French documentary claims Harry “knocked down the phone” on Prince William after being confronted by witness statements portraying Meghan Markle as a vile bully from female staff.

In turn, William – ‘who already didn’t like his sister-in-law’ – became so angry at his brother’s insistence on protecting his wife from criticism that he jumped in a car ‘to Kensington Palace to confront Prince Harry’.

The explosive claims are contained in a documentary by France’s most popular TV news channel.

BFM TV features emails – which have been released as part of the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday – in an investigative documentary series called ‘Red Line: William and Harry, the Enemy Brothers’.

It claims that traumatized staff have resigned from the Royal Household and set up a WhatsApp group called ‘The Sussex Survivors’ Club’.

The documentary will be released next week.

Diana died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36 – when William was 15 and Harry 12.

While both understand the historic significance of the anniversary, and the fact that many around the world are eager to celebrate the occasion, it is a much more personal landmark for them.

Friends say they are both still deeply saddened that their mother is out of their lives longer than they are in them, and that she missed the birth of her first grandchildren.