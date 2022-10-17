Warren Mundine says ‘Aboriginal people DO have a voice’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Aboriginal leader Warren Mundine has criticized Liberal MPs who advocate for the Indigenous vote to parliament as the party becomes divided over supporting it.

The party has failed to reach a consensus on whether or not to support the body, and MPs will campaign against each other over next year’s referendum.

But Mundine has tested liberal politicians in favor of the Voice, claiming they were abandoning native MPs in the party who opposed it.

Warren Mundine (pictured) claimed Liberal MPs who supported Indigenous vote to parliament ‘hanging out Aboriginal members’

“These people who are considering voting ‘yes’ in the Liberal Party will hang their Aboriginal members to dry,” he told 2GB’s Ben Fordham on Monday.

“This is the nonsense that comes out of some of these people who can’t even tell us what the Voice is.”

The former Labor Party chairman who once became a Liberal candidate said the Voice to Parliament would not solve problems plaguing indigenous communities.

“It won’t improve the lives of Aboriginal people, it won’t stop the crimes that Jacinta Price has portrayed in the media in Aboriginal communities.”

He added that it was “the same old, same old that we’ve been doing for the past 50 years.”

Mr Mundine said there was already indigenous representation in parliament and claimed First Nation MPs in the Liberal Party were unanimously against the Voice.

“Why do we have to go through all this pain and suffering over this constitution, when in fact the Aborigines have a voice; we are in parliament all over the country, we lobby like everyone else in Australia.’

“I’m going to Canberra, and I’m tripping over black guys down there lobbying the government, the crossbench and the opposition.”

Mundine said The Voice would not solve problems common in Indigenous communities (photo Mundine with Aboriginal Senator Jacinta Price who also campaigns against The Voice)

Opposition leader Peter Dutton (pictured) has not publicly supported or opposed the Voice to Parliament

Peter Dutton has remained relatively silent about his decision to publicly support or oppose Parliament’s vote.

But Mundine claimed the opposition leader was trying to “make people sane,” which was tantamount to “voting no.”

The Voice to Parliament is a proposed body that will advise the federal parliament on matters affecting indigenous peoples.

A referendum, likely to be held in the next 10 to 18 months, is needed to amend the Australian Constitution to create an Indigenous vote to parliament.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has indicated that the referendum question is likely to be: ‘Do you support a constitutional amendment that introduces an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander vote?’

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured at the Garma Festival) claimed that a referendum is likely to be held next year for the creation of the Voice to Parliament.

Three lines would be added to the Constitution to create the advisory body; one says it can ‘submit representations to Parliament’ on issues relating to Indigenous Australians; and that Parliament may legislate on how it works.

To succeed, a referendum must have both an overall majority of votes and a majority of voters in the majority of states.

Opinion polls conducted in July showed Australians strongly support the Voice to Parliament, with 65 percent of respondents saying they would vote yes.

Support was strongest among Greens voters, but even 58 percent of coalition parties would vote yes.