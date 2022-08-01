Warren Moon: Kyler Murray ‘homework’ clause is ‘slap in the face to African-American quarterbacks’

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon has dismissed the “independent study” clause initially included in Kyler Murray’s contract extension as a “slap in the face to all African American quarterbacks.”

It was revealed Monday that Murray’s new five-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals initially included an “independent study addendum,” requiring him to watch four hours of game film per week during the season.

The unusual obligation caused a stir in all forms of media, leading to the cardinals removing it altogether.

Despite its removal, Moon, a trailblazing black quarterback who played for the Houston Oilers and other NFL teams in the 1980s and 1990s, has criticized the clause.

The 65-year-old called the clause “embarrassing” and claimed it was a recall to the days when African American quarterbacks were called “lazy.”

“It’s just an unfortunate situation,” Moon said TMZ. “It’s an embarrassing situation for not only the player Kyler Murray, but it’s embarrassing for the organization to deal with.

“I think it shows a lack of confidence in the player that you even have to put something like this in a contract like this.

“It’s also a slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks. That’s something we used to be accused of when they wouldn’t let us play. That we were lazy, that we didn’t study, that we couldn’t be leaders, that we weren’t smart.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed Monday, the former Heisman winner’s new five-year deal of $230 million includes an “independent study addendum” that requires him to review four hours of game film per week during the season. Failure to comply would result in Murray being deemed ‘in default’, according to contract language

“So all those different things came up after we put all those things to bed over the years and just because of this deal that’s going on between Arizona and Kyler.”

On July 21, Arizona agreed to the new deal with Murray after a promising two years in the NFL. In terms of average annual value, the Oklahoma product is now the second highest paid player in the NFL.

Following the response after the addendum was made public, the cardinals finally removed it on Thursday.

The NFC West team released a statement explaining their decision: “After seeing the distraction it caused, we have removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended.

“Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as great as it has ever been and nothing shows our faith in his ability to lead this team more than the dedication shown in this contract.”

However, Moon believes it’s too late because Murray will “have this on him” every time he does something wrong in the future.

“The damage is done,” he said. “He will have this on him every time he does something wrong in a football game. They’ll say, “Look, that’s why that happened, because he didn’t study enough film last week,” or whatever it is.”

“It is a very unfortunate situation for him and very embarrassing for both parties.”

Murray defended himself earlier this week, insisting it’s “disrespectful…almost a joke” that people might think he made it to the top of the NFL without studying opponents.

In a surprise appearance to the media at the Cardinals training camp, he said: “To think I can achieve everything I’ve achieved in my career and not be a student of the game, and not have that passion, and don’t take this seriously — it’s disrespectful and it’s almost a joke.

“I’m flattered, I’m genuinely flattered that you guys think I can go out with my mate without getting ready for the game and not taking it seriously.

“To play the position I play in this league, it’s too difficult. I don’t do this often, I don’t talk about myself, but today I feel I have to, so I’m going to list the accolades.”

The 24-year-old, who won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first year in 2019, is also a two-time Pro Bowler and widely regarded as one of the greatest talents in the NFL.

Not only was Murray selected as the first pick in the NFL Draft, but he was also picked by the A’s as the ninth pick in the 2018 MLB Draft ahead of Tampa Bay Rays pitcher and All-Star starter, Shane McClanahan.

As an Oklahoma outfielder, Murray hit .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBI’s and 10 stolen bases in 2018.

With the Cardinals last season, Murray helped them go 11-6 in the regular season before falling to the Wild Card playoffs in the postseason ahead of eventual Super Bowl winners – the LA Rams.