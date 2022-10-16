Warnock, Walker are dealt a Libertarian wild card in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver won’t win Georgia’s Senate race.

But the 37-year-old, a self-proclaimed former Democrat, could receive excessive national attention, affecting the outcome of election night and the possible next round in a highly competitive contest that is expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans run for the Senate. control during the last two years of presidency. Joe Biden’s term.

Oliver is the third name on the ballot in the selection contest between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

In most states, that would be an afterthought for Oliver. But Georgia law requires an outright majority to secure statewide office. With polls suggesting a tight battle between Warnock and Walker, Oliver may not need a significant chunk of the vote to force a second round. It’s a scenario that played out in Georgia’s two Senate races in 2020, both won by Democrats, giving their party the smallest Senate majority: 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris the casting vote.

The chances of an encore could rise as Oliver’s support grows as Walker struggles to navigate his rocky past, including reports that the staunch anti-abortion Republican paid for the abortion of a then-girlfriend in 2009 who later gave birth to their child.

“I think there are a lot of Republicans who feel like he’s not really the best person to embrace limited government policies and control spending and lower taxes,” Oliver said.

Oliver got a shot at the spotlight in a Sunday night debate schedule with Warnock, senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, who won his seat via special elections in 2021 and is now seeking a full six-year term. The first candidate, Walker, who made a name for himself in college and in professional football, did not accept an invitation to the Atlanta Press Club forum. According to the club rules, he is represented by an empty podium.

Walker and Warnock met in their one-on-one debate Friday in Savannah. Oliver was not included because he did not meet the election threshold of the organizers.

A second round, if necessary, would take place on December 6, a four-week blitz after the general election, on November 8. That’s half the time of the second round in Georgia, two years ago, when Warnock and now-Sen. Jon Ossoff triumphed over their Republican rivals with Senate control on the line.

Neither the Warnock nor Walker campaigns will publicly discuss a possible runoff.

“We are focused on getting the job done by November 8,” said Walker spokesman Will Kiley.

Whether a second round in Georgia can once again rule the Senate majority will depend on the results of competitive races in Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and elsewhere.

Oliver wants to use the spotlight to raise awareness that libertarians offer a third choice to voters across the spectrum, whether they are limited-government conservatives or social liberals who support abortion and LGBTQ rights. He noted that he was once an anti-war Democrat, but was drawn to libertarians when he became disillusioned that President Barack Obama was not curtailing US military interventions.

Since 2014, libertarians in Georgia have won an average of 2% of the vote in governor and U.S. senator contests.

Even if Walker gives Oliver his best shot at increasing that share, it’s not necessarily true that Oliver’s candidacy would help Warnock in the long run.

In November 2020, Libertarian Senate candidate Shane Hazel won 2.3% of the vote in a race in which Ossoff challenged Republican incumbent David Perdue. Perdue led Ossoff in the general election by about 88,000 votes but finished with 49.7% of the nearly 5 million votes, just thousands of a majority that would have meant a second term and a sustained GOP majority in the Senate.

With a second chance, Ossoff defeated Perdue by about 55,000 votes and won a full term.

Warnock won his seat over then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, same night as Ossoff. But Loeffler and Warnock had advanced to a runoff through a special field of 20 candidates with candidates from all parties, so neither had come close to an outright majority in the first round.

When Oliver forces a second round this time, he said, “It means there were plenty of voters who felt like they weren’t being listened to. And I hope whoever ultimately wins the race may in the future listen to those voices and realize that they have to represent all of Georgia and not just a party interest.”

____

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms on https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-selections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

PART: