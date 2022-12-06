Warnock or Walker? The last battle of the US midterms under way in Georgia

Loading A victory in Warnock would solidify Georgia’s status as a battleground heading into the 2024 presidential election. However, a win for Walker could be an indication of Democratic weakness, especially given that Georgia Republicans won every other game nationwide last month. In the November election, Warnock led Walker by about 37,000 of nearly 4 million votes, but failed to secure a majority, triggering the second round of voting. About 1.9 million second votes have already been cast by mail and early voting, benefiting Democrats whose voters are more likely to vote this way. Republicans tend to do better when they vote on Election Day. Last month, the 60-year-old Walker garnered more than 200,000 votes behind Republican Governor Brian Kemp following a campaign dogged by his meandering campaign speeches and damaging allegations, including claims that he paid for the abortions of two ex-girlfriends – allegations Walker has denied. Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock poses with supporters on Election Day in Norcross, Georgia. Credit:AP

Atlanta voter Tom Callaway praised the strength of the Republican Party in Georgia and said he had supported Kemp in the first round of voting. But he cast his vote for Warnock on Tuesday because he doesn’t think “Herschel Walker has the qualifications to be a senator.” “I didn’t believe he had a statement of what he really believed in or a campaign that made sense,” Callaway said. Warnock, whose 2021 victory was in a special election to serve out the remainder of GOP Senator Johnny Isakson’s term, says he has convinced enough voters, including independents and moderate Republicans, who supported Kemp and deserve a full term. “I think they’re going to do well on this,” the 53-year-old senator said Monday. “They know this race is about competence and character.” Walker campaigned with his wife, Julie, on Monday, greeting and thanking supporters instead of his usual campaign speech and attacks on Warnock.