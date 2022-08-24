Warning over ‘rip off’ taxi trend that’s taking over Melbourne

<!–

City slickers looking to catch an overnight cab are being warned of a “scammer” ranking trend that could double or even triple their fares.

Newsman Tony Jones learned of the frustrating trend when he tried to exit a KISS concert at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena at approximately 11pm on Tuesday night.

The top journalist said that as he approached the line of taxis, all drivers refused to turn on the meter and instead demanded an “exorbitant” flat rate of $80.

Mr Jones said it would cost just $25 to travel to his destination in Kew, an inner-city suburb of Melbourne, just a 15-minute drive from the stadium.

Journalist Tony Jones (pictured) learned of the frustrating trend when he tried to leave a KISS concert at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena at about 11pm on Tuesday night

“The taxi rank was swarming with taxis, which was a good sign, but as we approached the taxis, all meters were off,” he said.

“The Rod Laver Arena flat fee was between $60 and $80 to go to Kew.

“For the life of me, I can’t understand how they get away with it.”

Mr. Jones told Neil Mitchell of 3AW that he ended up leaving the taxi rank and taking an Uber to his destination that cost $25.

He said ‘smug’ drivers should not dictate how much a trip should cost and said the issue should be addressed before the upcoming AFL finals.

Mr Jones said as he approached the line of taxis, each of the drivers refused to turn on the meter and instead charged an ‘exorbitant’ flat rate of $80 (photo, Melbourne taxis)

“They’re not legitimate drivers by any means, so why are they hiding this makeshift taxi lane from the people who do want a legitimate fare,” he told listeners.

‘Why are theatergoers or concertgoers being scammed? They have to act hard against it.’

Transport Matters MP Rod Barton later revealed that the frustrating practice is legal, which allows taxi drivers to quote a price from 10pm to 5am.

‘I do not like it. I have raised this issue directly with the minister himself and I have been raising this for months,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

‘The regulator has lost control.’

Mr Jones (pictured) told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell that he ended up leaving the taxi rank and taking an Uber to his destination, which ended up costing him $25

Barton said the problem stemmed from the popularity of Ubers and other taxi companies that have forced taxis to compete.

“We all wanted to go down this Uber route and let the market set the price, but unfortunately it’s now coming back home to sleep,” he said.

The MP added that Daniel Andrew’s Labor government has increased taxi fares only once in 14 years, which he described as a “ridiculous scenario”.

“We have recently been able to negotiate and get a rate increase, but it is not yet effective,” he said.