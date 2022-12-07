Warning over E-scooter and e-bike battery fires ahead of Christmas boom

Experts today issued a safety warning for people this Christmas after figures showed fires caused by exploding lithium batteries in e-scooters and e-bikes have skyrocketed within a year.

Data from Zurich Insurance (not from the insurers, right?) showed that fires caused by electric vehicles powered by lithium batteries increased 149%, from 67 in 2020 to 167 last year.

This increase caused the insurance company to issue a holiday safety advisory ahead of the holiday boom.

People buying these products and looking for a cheaper alternative to the cost of living crisis could add to the rise in lithium battery fires.

One in seven cyclists now own an electric bike, with sales reaching an estimated £315m in 2021, up from £275m in 2020. A house in Huyton, Liverpool, burned down after a faulty battery caught fire.

These new transport devices caused 167 fires in the UK last year compared to 67 in 2020, according to data from FOI Zurich.

In June 2022, 60 London firefighters were needed to tackle a fire on the 12th floor of a tower block in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, caused by a faulty electric bike battery.

In July 2022, five people in Walthamstow, East London, were hospitalized for a fire caused by an electric bike.

In November 2022, an electric scooter battery exploded, setting a Hampshire home on fire.

Zurich has seen several incidents involving lithium batteries, including a claim for £84,000 for a scooter that caught fire in a garage, £13,000 for an electric bike that exploded in a client’s bedroom and £6,000 for another that caught fire in a living room.

Zurich fears that a boom in Christmas sales combined with shrinking household budgets could further fuel the trend.

Fires caused by electric bike and electric scooter batteries have destroyed homes and lives in the last two years, this was the worst Merseyside Fire and Rescue service I have ever faced at the time.

Alastair Thomson, Zurich’s director of property claims, said: ‘E-bikes and e-scooters bring new benefits but also new risks. We are concerned about an alarming increase in fires caused by devices that are not secure or are charged incorrectly.

“Holiday shoppers should be aware of the potential dangers of lithium batteries which, if not treated properly, can pose a serious fire hazard.

“If you’re shopping for gifts powered by lithium batteries, always buy from a reputable brand and retailer, and make sure safety standards are met.”

Fire investigators say the fires are often linked to poor quality, damaged or improperly charged lithium batteries, which can explode if not handled properly.

An investigation found 59 different online listings for electric bike chargers that did not meet necessary safety standards.

Several chargers didn’t even contain a fuse, meaning there would be no way for the charger to shut down in the event of a fault, posing a serious fire hazard.

Electrical Safety First technical director Martyn Allen said: ‘We urge people to be very careful where they buy e-scooters and e-bikes, as well as the batteries and chargers for them.

“The lithium-ion batteries that power these vehicles can cause explosive fires if they are of poor quality or used incorrectly, so great care in how they are used and stored is also essential.”

While the UK has seen an increase in accidents and tragedies involving these bikes and scooters, other countries around the world have also seen an increase in the risk and threat to people’s lives.