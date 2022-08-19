Warning over brand new ‘tomato flu’ virus detected in India that infects 82 children

Doctors in India have raised the alarm about a new virus called ‘tomato flu’ that has infected dozens of children.

The infection was spotted in the southern state of Kerala in May and it is feared that it is a new variant of hand, foot and mouth disease.

Experts are also investigating whether it’s the aftereffects of a mosquito-borne infection, but they’re not ruling out an entirely new pathogen.

Since May, tomato fever has been diagnosed in 82 children under the age of five and is suspected in a further 26 young people under the age of 10.

The infection got its name because it causes a ‘burst’ of red painful blisters over the body of patients that ‘gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato’.

Most patients also have a high fever and severe joint pain, but fatigue, nausea and diarrhea have also been reported.

Doctors say it is “highly contagious” and they fear it could spread to adult populations if the current outbreak is not brought under control.

It comes while the world is still reeling from the Covid pandemic – and amid a global monkeypox outbreak.

Writing in scientific journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicinemedics said: ‘Children are at increased risk of exposure to tomato flu, as viral infections are common in this age group and the spread is likely through close contact.

“Young children are also susceptible to this infection by using diapers, touching unclean surfaces and putting things directly in the mouth.

“Given the similarities with hand, foot and mouth disease, if the tomato flu outbreak in children is not controlled and prevented, transmission could have serious consequences in adults as well.”

The main symptoms seen in children with tomato flu are similar to those of chikungunya – a viral disease similar to dengue that is transmitted by mosquitoes and is endemic to parts of India.

The 82 children with tomato fever initially tested negative for dengue, chikungunya, zika virus, varicella-zoster virus and herpes – but came back negative.

On top of the blisters, patients suffer from fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, dehydration, swollen joints, and body aches.

There is currently no testing or treatment for the virus.

Doctors say all patients should be isolated for five to seven days from the onset of symptoms and told to rest, drink plenty of fluids and take acetaminophen.

Sponges soaked in warm water can be applied to limit irritation to the rash, they recommend.

The virus was first spotted in Kollam, eastern Kerala, on May 6, with the latest case being reported on July 26.

Infections have been recorded in three other parts of Kerala: Anchal, Aryankavu and Neduvathur.

And another 26 infections have been reported among one to nine year olds in the northeastern state of Odisha.

Kerala’s health department is monitoring the spread and has put the neighboring states of Tamil Nadu, immediately to the east, and Karnataka, just north of Kerla, on high alert.

The experts from the LM College of Pharmacy in Gujarat, northern India, and the Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia, noted that the virus is not life-threatening.

All known patients recovered naturally within a week or two.

The origin of the infection is still unclear. While some symptoms — fever, fatigue and pain — overlap with Covid, the two viruses are unrelated.

The medics believe the virus may be a new variant of hand, foot and mouth disease – a common infection that mainly affects young children and immunocompromised adults.

However, they noted that the symptoms could also be a new “after-effect” of dengue fever or chikungunya, which occurs days after the body clears those infections.

It comes as the world grapples with other outbreaks atop recurring waves of Covid.

More than 35,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide, with 3,195 in the UK and 14,115 in the US.

Vaccinations are taking place worldwide in an effort to curb the spread of the skin rash-causing virus, which has mainly been found in men who have sex with men.

Meanwhile, the Langya virus, which causes mild flu-like symptoms, has been detected in 35 people in China, initially fueling fears of a repeat of the 2020 pandemic.

But top scientists have since assured the public that it’s nothing like Covid because it doesn’t spread quickly among people.