Warning: Insurance companies undervalue vehicles in car crashes

[noscript_1]

Insurance companies rip off customers by undervaluing cars and other items when handling claims.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it has seen evidence that some people with written-off cars are being offered a price by their insurer that is lower than the fair market value of the vehicle.

Rip-off: Those who believe their claim may be undervalued can complain to their insurer and then to the financial ombudsman service if their complaint is not resolved

In some cases, only a complaint leads to a higher bid, according to the regulator. Offering a price lower than fair market value is not allowed under FCA rules.

Sheldon Mills, at the FCA, said: ‘This is especially important now that people struggling with the cost of living will be hit in the pocket just when they can’t afford it. We are closely monitoring corporate behavior and will act quickly to stop businesses and prevent harm to consumers where we see it.”

Those who believe their claim may be undervalued can complain to their insurer and then to the financial ombudsman service if their complaint is not resolved.

Businesses can offer cash in lieu of repair or replacement, but handling claims in this way is sometimes not in the consumer’s best interest if they can’t easily arrange repairs or replace an item, or if inflation means they have to pay in real terms. lose terms, the FCA said.