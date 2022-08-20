Warning as toddler ‘catches fire’ in seconds while standing in front of gas heater

<!–

Australian parents have been urged to keep an eye on their heating after a toddler was set on fire.

The two-year-old was standing in front of his family’s gas stove for less than a minute when his onesie suddenly caught fire.

His mother said she was in the bathroom at the time, but luckily her husband smelled something burning.

“My son didn’t even feel he was on fire, my husband smelled it, saw the flame and reacted quickly,” the parent said.

“It stood less than 30 seconds before it caught fire!”

The shocked mother shared a photo of her son’s pajamas with a huge hole in the back on the Instagram page of Tiny Hearts Education – a first aid organization for Aussie parents.

Parents are urged to have their gas stoves serviced every two years.

All combustible materials should also be kept at least three feet away and parents should ensure that their children keep their distance.

Australians should also remember to turn off their heating when they go to sleep.