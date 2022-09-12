Warning as diet cola drinkers are told to STOP drinking the popular beverage

Scientists have issued a dire warning to diet coke drinkers, showing that one can a day can increase the risk of heart attacks.

Artificial sweeteners, which are added to yogurt, cereal, diet drinks and ketchup, are to blame, research suggests.

Experts found that people who consume just 78 mg a day, similar to what’s found in a half-can of fizzy pop, are up to a tenth more likely to have a heart attack.

They were also one-fifth more likely to have a stroke, the study found.

In a candid warning to the public, French academics concluded that they should not be considered a safe alternative to sugar.

The 10-year trial of 100,000 people, published in the British medical journaladds to a growing body of evidence suggesting sweeteners can harm health.

However, independent experts warned that the link between the sugar substitutes and heart problems is being exaggerated, while the known dangers of sugar itself are clear.

They said it will not be possible to reach a conclusion on artificial sweeteners without larger and longer studies.

Artificial sweeteners are a key ingredient in thousands of food and beverage products, and manufacturers use them to produce low- or no-calorie versions.

Dozens of studies have already found a link between sweeteners and weight gain.

Other research has linked overconsumption to high blood pressure and inflammation, which in turn is linked to a plethora of medical problems.

However, the findings so far have been mixed as to whether the food additive is behind diseases such as cardiovascular disease.

WHAT ARE ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS? Artificial sweeteners are low-calorie or calorie-free chemicals that are used in place of sugar to sweeten foods and drinks. They are found in thousands of products, from drinks, desserts and ready meals to cakes, chewing gum and toothpaste. Popular sweeteners approved for use in the UK include aspartame, sucralose and stevia. Both Cancer Research UK and the US National Cancer Institute have said sweeteners do not cause cancer. And all the sweeteners in the sweeteners go through rigorous safety testing before they can be used in food and drinks. Proponents claim that sweeteners reduce calorie intake, control blood sugar and prevent tooth decay. However, studies have suggested that sweeteners may stimulate appetite and therefore increase the risk of weight gain and obesity. Source: NHS

To figure this out, researchers at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research examined data from 103,388 people.

Participants, aged 42 on average, recorded everything they ate for three days.

This meant that consumption of artificial sweeteners could be broken down by product — including beverages, table-top sweeteners and dairy products — and by type, such as aspartame, acesulfame and sucralose.

The team then compared this to medical records, which allowed them to look for a link to heart attacks and strokes.

The results showed that 37 percent of the group included the food additive in their diet, whose average daily intake was 42.5 mg — about one individual packet of table-top sweetener or 100 ml of diet drink.

Those who consumed artificial sweeteners tended to be younger and fatter than those who didn’t.

They were also more likely to smoke, be less active, die, and eat more salt, red and processed meats, dairy, and diet drinks.

All factors, except being younger, are thought to increase the rise of heart problems, which may have skewed the results.

However, the experts claimed to have taken that into account.

During the nine-year study, there were 1,502 heart attacks, strokes, cases of angina — chest pain due to reduced blood flow to the heart — and angioplasties — a procedure to widen blocked arteries.

The team found that those who consumed the most artificial sweeteners were nine percent more likely to develop cardiovascular disease.

The largest consumers of artificial sweeteners had 77.6 mg per day – the equivalent of 180 ml of carbonated drinks.

This group was also 18 percent more likely to have cerebrovascular disease — conditions that affect blood flow to the brain, such as stroke.

Aspartame, found in sugar-free drinks, ice cream and salad dressing, was associated with the highest risk of stroke.

The researchers admitted that their study is observational, so it doesn’t prove that artificial sweeteners increase the risk of cardiovascular problems.

But they note that the study used “accurate” and “high quality” data.

In the magazine, the team wrote that there appeared to be “no benefit” to heart health by swapping sugar for artificial sweeteners.

They said: ‘The results suggest that artificial sweeteners may be a modifiable risk factor for the prevention of cardiovascular disease.

“The findings indicate that these food additives, which are consumed by millions of people every day and are present in thousands of foods and drinks, should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar, in line with the current position of several health authorities.”

However, experts pointed out shortcomings in the claims.

Professor Naveed Sattar, an expert in cardiovascular disease at the University of Glasgow, warned of the ‘major differences’ in health between those who consume the food additives and those who do not, meaning it is impossible to determine what role it plays.

He said the researchers suggested “way too strongly” that artificial sweeteners may be the cause of poor heart health, while the observational evidence is “weak and possibly flawed.”

The analysis of nutritional data found that diet sodas contributed to half of a person’s artificial sugar intake, while table-top sweeteners made up 30 percent of intake and artificially sweetened dairy products added just under a tenth of artificial sugar to a person’s diet.

Studies on the effect of artificial sweeteners on health are “contradictory” and it is not possible to reach a conclusion without a lengthy and large randomized trial, added Professor Sattar.

Proponents claim that replacing sugar with sweeteners reduces calorie intake, controls blood sugar and prevents tooth decay.

However, studies have suggested that sweeteners may stimulate appetite and therefore may increase the risk of weight gain and obesity.

And the same team of French researchers, working on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron’s government, discovered earlier this year that sweeteners may increase the risk of cancer.

They monitored the diet and health of 100,000 people for eight years. Those who regularly consumed artificial sweeteners were 13 percent more likely to be diagnosed with cancer.

However, both Cancer Research UK and the US National Cancer Institute have said there is no evidence that sweeteners cause cancer.