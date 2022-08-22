Warnervale plane crash: One man is injured

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A light aircraft has crashed into an airport on the NSW Central Coast with paramedics on the scene.

One man suffered minor injuries, an ambulance said.

NSW Ambulance confirmed it had gone to the scene at Warnervale Aerodrome Airport with several road crews after the man “landed his plane in the bushes”.

A photo of the scene, posted by NSW Ambulance, showed the light aircraft crashing into the bush on its roof.

“This very lucky pilot suffered only minor hand injuries in this emergency landing at Warnervale earlier,” said NSW Ambulance.

The pilot’s plane overturned and landed on its roof, but he escaped with only minor injuries

Warnervale Aerodrome is operated by Central Coast Council and is an unlicensed general aviation airport with one runway.

The airport is about an hour’s drive from Sydney and is the current base of the Australian Air League Toukley Squadron.