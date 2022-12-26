Warner’s historic century puts Australia in full control at MCG

Tea Australia 231 for 2 (Warner 135*, Smith 60*, Rabada 1-61) advantage South Africa 189 for 42 runs

David Warner scored a century on his 100th Test to push Australia into the MCG lead and end a period of poor form for him. The century was Warner’s first in Test Cricket since January 2020, as well as his first for 28 innings, and it came amid doubts over his long-form future.

Prior to this Test, Warner had vowed to end his losing streak by reverting to an aggressive approach and he stuck to his word. In temperatures nearing 40 degrees, Warner batted with energy and intensity, ran hard and punched holes to take the Test, and possibly the series, away from South Africa.

He didn’t do the job alone. Steven Smith, who raised half a century on his account, was at the other extreme. By tea, his third-wicket partnership had grown to 156 with a score rate of 3.5 runs in the end. Is he greater association between the two in test cricket. Overall, Australia have scored 186 runs in 51 overs on the second day, scoring 3.65 and crushing the South African bowlers in the process. They found the advantage at times in the morning session, but failed to threaten as the day wore on, and in a good hitting stretch, they could still be in the field for a long time.

Australia were underway at the third ball of the morning when Marnus Labuschagne was lured in by an Anrich Nortje drive and went off the slips. Warner opened his account most convincingly when he sliced ​​off Kagiso Rabada’s first ball, a short drive, for four. Australia scored 29 runs in the first 6.2 overs of the morning and South Africa seemed to have conceded the lead early on, but they found their way back through a mix-up.

Warner called Labuschagne for a second race, but Labuschagne had overshot the first and had to make up a lot of ground. That gave Keshav Maharaj time to throw the ball to Nortje, who was bowling, and found Labuschagne close to his wicket. That was the only success South Africa had in the first two sessions.

In the next over, Warner reached fifty with the 72 ball he faced, singled to the covers, and Smith was off the mark with a well-timed cover liner. Rabada and Nortje had minimal impact early on, so it was up to the switch players to try and create something and they almost did. Lungi Ngidi found Warner’s advantage with his third ball, but he flew past for four, and Marco Jansen lured Smith forward and took a healthy hit, but missed the second slip. Then Smith offered a genuine opportunity when he hit Jansen in the leg. Kyle Verreynne made some good ground to the left of him but couldn’t hold, before Warner on the inside pushed Ngidi past the stumps.

All those half chances meant nothing as Warner reached 8000 Test runs when he ran four for the third time in the innings after driving Maharaj, brought in in the 32nd, through the covers. So far, Warner has also hit seven triples, eight doubles and 46 singles in an impressive display of hitting ability as he struggled to get his form back.

The afternoon heat meant South Africa had to use Maharaj at one end and rotate rapids at the other. Smith liked the idea and hit the first six innings, long, in Maharaj’s first over after lunch.

Nortje was the first seamer to be asked for a burst. She kept up with her around 151 km/h and even hit 155 km/h with one delivery. But even at that speed, neither the gorilla nor the yorker could find their way. Rabada came in next, and after a costly morning spell from her, Warner served her first ball to fine leg to raise his century, with 144 balls, and celebrated with a punch and hop. Rabada followed with four overs and thought he had Smith in the last but he had over delivered. Smith appeared to put his glove on in the attempt to pull.