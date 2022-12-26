Warner’s historic century puts Australia in full control at MCG

Tea Australia 231 for 2 (Warner 135*, Smith 60*, Rabada 1-61) advantage South Africa 189 for 42 runs
All those half chances meant nothing as Warner reached 8000 Test runs when he ran four for the third time in the innings after driving Maharaj, brought in in the 32nd, through the covers. So far, Warner has also hit seven triples, eight doubles and 46 singles in an impressive display of hitting ability as he struggled to get his form back.
The afternoon heat meant South Africa had to use Maharaj at one end and rotate rapids at the other. Smith liked the idea and hit the first six innings, long, in Maharaj’s first over after lunch.
Nortje was the first seamer to be asked for a burst. She kept up with her around 151 km/h and even hit 155 km/h with one delivery. But even at that speed, neither the gorilla nor the yorker could find their way. Rabada came in next, and after a costly morning spell from her, Warner served her first ball to fine leg to raise his century, with 144 balls, and celebrated with a punch and hop. Rabada followed with four overs and thought he had Smith in the last but he had over delivered. Smith appeared to put his glove on in the attempt to pull.
Ngidi took over and remained the most controlling bowler, before Jansen’s turn came. He offered wide to allow Smith to cut him past the point and pick up fifty of 108 balls.