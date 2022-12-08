Warner’s friend Khawaja embodies value of second chances

“There were plenty of times where I thought ‘no, this is too hard, it’s not going to happen, I’m not getting any chances’, but luckily I’m very stubborn and I have quite a thick skin and I just kept pushing.” , pushing because I love the game and want to do it well.”

When Khawaja returned between 2015 and 2019, he did things much more his own way, carried influences more clearly from the NBA and elsewhere, and cared much less what people thought of him.

Nevertheless, he would still have seemed an unfulfilled talent as the harsh decision to drop him on a tour of England – immediately after captaining Australia in a Derbyshire tour match – had made Khawaja’s final run.

Where Khawaja’s earlier evolution had been only partial, the batsman who was recalled for the Sydney Test in January had used a few more years in the domestic ranks to find a sweet spot where making runs and winning matches was the side effect of a happy life, not the cause.

Batting at a graceful, steady pace all year round, Khawaja has scored highly influential points against England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the West Indies, with a return leg against South Africa following. At 35 years old, he performs in ways that have impressed and, in some cases, puzzled his former critics.