Warner retires, hurt and heroic, and remains a cricketer

As unlikely as it seems reading the scorecard now, for about half an hour Nortje had the spectators on the edge of their seats and the Australian pair at the limit of their means and wits. Warner faced 16 balls from Nortje in this spell, Smith eight, to earn a top four for Smith, a thumb jab for Warner and a handful of RBI singles. Warner is helped from the field, overwhelmed by cramps. Warner and South Africa have a combustible history, but this wasn't personal. Nortje was not yet a Test cricketer in the embarrassing days of 2018 and he and Warner were teammates this year for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. They were two proud Test cricketers coming face to face with everything they knew and had. Relief literally came. Kagiso Rabada's first ball when he replaced Nortje was a standard boot, and Warner gleefully hooked it for the four he needed for his century. The extravagant celebration of him included what appeared to be a kiss thrown at the media, for which he could be forgiven at this point. He was never one for subtlety or restraint. Also, here was the remission of the third form of heat at Warner, the metaphorical type. He has had a long and productive career for Australia in all three forms of the game, all dealing with the underappreciated occupational risk of the new ball and the more unpleasant bowlers.

Due to a once-belligerent personality on the pitch and then the 2018 Cape Town scandal, some Australian fans kept him further from their affections than a man of his accomplishments might expect. The dearth of racing this summer had led to questions about whether the 36-year-old would or would want to tour India and England next year, previously unfortunate hunting grounds. Here was an answer that no one could guess. Steve Smith and David Warner relaxing on a drinking break. In truth, their previous comebacks this summer were due more to dropout luck than form. It was still crunching the ball, but to the field players. This day, he would say that he got what he deserved. In total, this is what happens in the furnaces: new shapes are forged. As South Africa must have feared, Warner and Smith reduced the rest of the day to a hit-a-thon and the outcome of the game and the series to an academic matter.

As the sun beat down, it would have been impossible for even the best trained team to maintain the energy to play Test Cricket. As they withered, Australia's innings became a competition for who could play the most and best shots. Rabada, one of the best rapids in the world, became fodder, spinner Keshav Maharaj a ball machine. By stretches, Warner and Smith were scoring eight over. Warner turned a hundred into two, and the moment told the story of the day. Digging deep, Lungi Ngidi sent a ball soaring towards Warner, whose reflexes were still sharp enough to manage to slip past it for the four he needed. Ecstasy turned to agony as he tried to jump, but he held on. It would be his last action of the day; soon enough, he was being helped from the field on the shoulders of physiotherapists. Smith had a hundred of his own in his sights when he led a Nortje delivery that could have gone anywhere straight into the second slide. It was the least Nortje deserved. Steve Smith goes long on the MCG.