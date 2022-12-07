Warner outrage exposes cricket’s latest leadership failure

On the one hand, Cricket Australia have put their joint arm around Warner and struck an unprecedented deal to allow him to play at the Big Bash despite a hectic international schedule. And in return, Cricket Australia left Warner to the whims of a process they lost control of.
Losing control has been an unfortunate trait of Cricket Australia.
They lost control earlier this year by not making a strong and timely decision about Justin Langer’s tenure as coach, creating a vacuum that Langer’s buddies, some of the game’s former greats, vociferously filled. The woman’s Ashes was completely engulfed by the saga.
It took Test Captain Pat Cummins to show leadership that Cricket Australia failed with a strong and dignified press conference that put an end to the sad story.
Tim Paine was forced to step down as Test captain just over a year ago after Cricket Australia couldn’t bring himself to sack him. Paine followed a sexting scandal. The exchange with a cricket employee took place four years earlier and Paine was subsequently cleared by two cricket inquiries.
If Cricket Australia hated what he did they should have fired him at the time.
Steve Smith and the Big Bash pales in comparison, but it’s yet another testament to Australian cricket’s failures.
Smith wanted to play as a substitute for the Sydney Sixers when a one-day series against New Zealand was canceled last January, for a minimum of $2,000 per game.
Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia, outsourced the decision to the states, who flatly rejected Cricket NSW’s proposal.
This came at a time when the Big Bash was fading, prompting Channel Seven to once again take legal action over an alleged lack of quality.
