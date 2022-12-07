Warner outrage exposes cricket’s latest leadership failure

On the one hand, Cricket Australia have put their joint arm around Warner and struck an unprecedented deal to allow him to play at the Big Bash despite a hectic international schedule. And in return, Cricket Australia left Warner to the whims of a process they lost control of.

Losing control has been an unfortunate trait of Cricket Australia.

They lost control earlier this year by not making a strong and timely decision about Justin Langer’s tenure as coach, creating a vacuum that Langer’s buddies, some of the game’s former greats, vociferously filled. The woman’s Ashes was completely engulfed by the saga.

It took Test Captain Pat Cummins to show leadership that Cricket Australia failed with a strong and dignified press conference that put an end to the sad story.