Warner gives up appeal against captaincy ban, says review panel wants ‘public lynching’

David Warner has given up trying to get his lifelong leadership ban overturned and launched a scathing attack on the trial, claiming that the independent panel set up to review the sanction wanted to put him through a “public lynching”.

In lengthy social media posts that appeared shortly before 6pm on the eve of the Adelaide Test, Warner claimed that the counsel assisting the assessment panel, which is independent of Cricket Australia, made “offensive” comments during the trial.

“In fact, Counsel Assisting, and, it seems, to some extent the Review Panel, want to have a public trial against me and what happened at the third test at Newlands,” Warner wrote. “They want to put on a public spectacle to have, in the words of the panel, a ‘clean up’. I am not prepared for my family to be the washing machine for cricket’s dirty laundry.

“Counsel Assisting the Review Panel seemed determined to revisit the events of March 2018 and the Review Panel seems determined to expose me and my family to further humiliation and damage through a media frenzy.

“Unfortunately, at this time I have no practical alternative but to withdraw my application. I am not willing to subject my family or my teammates to further trauma and disruption by accepting a deviation from the way my application should be handled. ” according to the Code of Conduct.

“Some things are more important than cricket.”

As part of the statement, which was longer than 700 words, Warner added that the counsel’s role had ended and that CA had supported him in challenging the review panel’s approach, but after a week they had “decided to request to ignore”. in a meaningful way”

“It appears that the panel has given no more than passing thought to player welfare and the interests of Australian cricket and is instead determined to carry out a public lynching,” he wrote.

Warner also described the impact the past four years have had on him and his family and the efforts he has made to rehabilitate himself.