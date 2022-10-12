Warner Bros. Television’s massive job cuts worsen WBD’s diversity problem

Warner Bros. Television is laying off 82 of its employees, accounting for about 19 percent of its workforce, according to reports from Deadline and Variety. The studio also chose not to fill 43 open positions — accounting for 125 (or 26 percent) of its jobs in total — with those in unscripted, scripted and animation being the most affected.

Warner Bros. reconsidered his decision to close his old writers and directors workshops

In addition to the layoffs, Warner Bros. Discovery away from his studio for short digital content, Stage 13, who describes himself as a production company “dedicated to empowering intersectional narratives and championing creators from underrepresented communities.” The studio has produced works such as those from Netflix Speciala series about a gay man with cerebral palsy.

Warner Bros. Discovery initially also had plans to close the television workshops of its writers and directors, which often serve as a way for emerging writers and directors from underrepresented backgrounds to break into the industry. The company reversed this decision on Wednesday, saying in a statement that it will instead house the workshops within its diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) pipeline.

This decision came shortly after the Directors Guild of America (DGA) issued a statement (through Variety) that it plans to “fight against Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to dismantle its TV director development program,” which has been a “progress for women and directors of color.” The DGA added that it has “been in contact with WB and received their commitment” on the matter. Notable workshop alumni include: Luke Cage producer Akela Cooper and Only murders in the building director Jude Weng.

“These are challenging times for the world as a whole, and a tumultuous time in our industry. It’s incredibly difficult to make changes like this so close to home,” wrote Channing Dungey, the CEO of Warner Bros. Television, in an internal memo to employees obtained by Deadline. “But I hope that these changes, made with a focus on a more focused business strategy, will strengthen and stabilize our business, maintain our great creative output and better position us for continued success in the future.”

Diversity at Warner Bros. Discovery already has affected by the studio layoffs, and the elimination of Stage 13 only adds to that. Warner Bros. Discovery has already stopped batgirla film directed by Leslie Grace, a woman of color, along with a number of animated series, such as Cartoon Network’s infinite trainwhich contains a number of color characters as well as Summer Camp Islanda series featuring characters who are members of the LGBTQ plus community.