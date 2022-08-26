Warner Bros. reportedly eyeing Dan Lin to head his DC Films division

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, told investors earlier this month that its grand vision to revitalize the company also included: finding a new type of Kevin Feige to lead its embattled DC Films division into a new era of Marvel Studios-esque success. While nothing has been finalized yet, it looks like the studio has found its choice in longtime producer Dan Lin.

According to The Hollywood ReporterDan Lin — the producer behind The Lego movie, godzilla vs. Kongand Netflix is ​​coming Avatar: The Last Airbender series — is the top contender to replace Walter Hamada as the new head of DC Films as part of a larger corporate restructuring that would streamline the company’s internal hierarchy. After the restructuring, a single director – possibly Lin – will be in charge of the studio’s film and TV projects, reporting directly to Zaslav.

Under Hamada’s leadership, DC Films released a variety of features to vary (read: inconsistent) degrees of financial and critical success and it always seemed like the number one priority was to catch up with Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Standout DC Movies Like Todd Phillips‘ joker and Matt Reeves‘ The batter both proved that Warner Bros. that didn’t necessarily need a closely intertwined universe of programs to make his comic book-based movies work. But the success of those movies — and the way Warner Bros. now counting on characters like Black Adam to save the DCEU – was also easy to interpret as the studio doesn’t really have a solid game plan as it looks to the future.

Although Lin was reportedly only recently considered taking over DC Films, his production credits in both the television and film worlds align very well with the role Warner Bros. Discovery is looking for the new studio director to play. After years of trying to pop the DCEU with movies and shows that are just a little bit recognized each other when things were going wellwould it be exactly what Warner Bros. Discovery needs to create a unique universe, and Lin could be the person to bring it all together.